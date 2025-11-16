Pépito Petit Bateau Cie La Polycompagnie place Aletti Vichy

Début : 2025-11-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 10:45:00

2025-11-16

Quand un petit bateau dit non aux déchets et choisit de changer le monde…

place Aletti Centre Culturel de Vichy Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 50 30

English :

When a small boat says no to waste and chooses to change the world?

German :

Wenn ein kleines Boot Nein zum Müll sagt und sich dafür entscheidet, die Welt zu verändern?

Italiano :

Quando una piccola barca dice no allo spreco e sceglie di cambiare il mondo?

Espanol :

Cuando un pequeño barco dice no al despilfarro y opta por cambiar el mundo?

