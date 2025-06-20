Performance Plus One Amiens
Performance Plus One Amiens dimanche 1 février 2026.
Performance Plus One
2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-01 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-03
Date(s) :
2026-02-01 2026-02-02 2026-02-03
Sophie Guisset
Performance unique pour unique spectateur
Dans la pénombre accueillante d’un endroit habituellement interdit au public, l’artiste Sophie Guisset, lauréate du programme EMERGE vous accueille un par un, et vous invite à construire avec elle un puzzle mystérieux. En choisissant les pièces, on en profite pour tirer des cartes, papoter d’après les questions qui y figurent, et se laisser glisser vers un échange drôle, surprenant, jamais malaisant mais subtilement déroutant !
Avec, comme point de départ, la question des sens et notamment de la vue, Sophie aborde, tout en espièglerie libertine, les thèmes de ce qu’on cache, dévoile, aime éviter ou regarder, mais aussi du jeu et de celle ou celui qui joue. Un happening ludique, safe et possiblement émoustillant, pour évoquer notre rapport à l’autre et à l’intimité.
Dans le cadre du réseau Emerge
(1 REPRÉSENTATION TOUTES LES 45 MIN) | DÉCONSEILLÉ AUX MOINS DE 18 ANS
TARIF SPÉCIAL FÉMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL · 10 À 35€
DURÉE · 30 MIN
RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS
JEUDI 5 JUIN
RÉSERVATION PUBLIC
MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE
2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79
English :
Sophie Guisset
A unique performance for a unique spectator
In the welcoming half-light of a place usually closed to the public, artist Sophie Guisset, winner of the EMERGE program, welcomes you one by one, and invites you to join her in building a mysterious puzzle. As you choose the pieces, you can draw cards, chat according to the questions on the cards, and let yourself slide into a funny, surprising, never uncomfortable but subtly disconcerting exchange!
Taking as her starting point the question of the senses, and in particular sight, Sophie?s mischievously libertine approach addresses the themes of what we hide, reveal, avoid or look at, as well as the game and the player. A playful, safe and possibly titillating happening, evoking our relationship with others and intimacy.
As part of the Emerge network
(1 PERFORMANCE EVERY 45 MIN) | NOT RECOMMENDED FOR UNDER-18S
SPECIAL FEMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL RATE 10 TO 35?
DURATION 30 MIN
BOOKING MEMBERS
THURSDAY JUNE 5
RESERVATION PUBLIC
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
German :
Sophie Guisset
Einzigartige Performance für einen einzigen Zuschauer
In der einladenden Dunkelheit eines Ortes, der normalerweise nicht für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich ist, empfängt Sie die Künstlerin Sophie Guisset, Preisträgerin des EMERGE-Programms, einzeln und lädt Sie ein, mit ihr ein geheimnisvolles Puzzle zu bauen. Während Sie die Teile auswählen, können Sie Karten ziehen, über die Fragen auf den Karten plaudern und sich in einen lustigen, überraschenden, nie unangenehmen, aber subtil verwirrenden Austausch begeben…!
Ausgehend von der Frage nach den Sinnen, insbesondere dem Sehvermögen, behandelt Sophie mit libertärer Verspieltheit die Themen, was man versteckt, enthüllt, meidet oder ansieht, aber auch das Spiel und die Person, die es spielt. Ein spielerisches, sicheres und möglicherweise aufregendes Happening, um unsere Beziehung zum anderen und zur Intimität zu thematisieren.
Im Rahmen des Emerge-Netzwerks
(1 VORSTELLUNG ALLE 45 MIN.) | NICHT EMPFOHLEN FÜR PERSONEN UNTER 18 JAHREN
SONDERTARIF FÜR FEMINISTISCHE ZUKUNFTSFESTSPIELE 10 BIS 35?
DAUER 30 MIN
RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER
DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI
RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT
DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER
Italiano :
Sophie Guisset
Una performance unica per uno spettatore unico
Nell’accogliente penombra di un luogo solitamente chiuso al pubblico, l’artista Sophie Guisset, vincitrice del programma EMERGE, vi accoglie uno a uno e vi invita a unirvi a lei nella costruzione di un misterioso puzzle. Man mano che si scelgono i pezzi, si estraggono le carte, si chiacchiera sulle domande contenute nelle carte e ci si lascia scivolare in uno scambio divertente, sorprendente, mai scomodo ma sottilmente sconcertante!
Prendendo spunto dalla questione dei sensi, e in particolare della vista, Sophie affronta, nel suo modo maliziosamente libertino, i temi di ciò che nascondiamo, riveliamo, ci piace evitare o guardare, ma anche del gioco e del giocatore. Un evento ludico, sicuro e forse eccitante che evoca il nostro rapporto con gli altri e l’intimità.
Come parte della rete Emerge
(1 SPETTACOLO OGNI 45 MINUTI) | SCONSIGLIATO AI MINORI DI 18 ANNI
TARIFFA SPECIALE DEL FESTIVAL FUTURI FEMMINISTI DA 10 A 35 ANNI?
DURATA 30 MINUTI
PRENOTAZIONE MEMBRI
GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO
PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO
MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE
Espanol :
Sophie Guisset
Un espectáculo único para un espectador único
En la acogedora penumbra de un lugar habitualmente cerrado al público, la artista Sophie Guisset, ganadora del programa EMERGE, les recibe uno a uno y les invita a unirse a ella en la construcción de un misterioso rompecabezas. Al elegir las piezas, podrá sacar cartas, charlar sobre las preguntas que figuran en ellas y dejarse deslizar en un intercambio divertido, sorprendente, nunca incómodo pero sutilmente desconcertante
Tomando como punto de partida la cuestión de los sentidos, y en particular de la vista, Sophie aborda, a su traviesa manera libertina, los temas de lo que ocultamos, revelamos, nos gusta evitar o mirar, pero también del juego y del jugador. Un happening lúdico, seguro y posiblemente excitante que evoca nuestra relación con los demás y la intimidad.
Como parte de la red Emerge
(1 REPRESENTACIÓN CADA 45 MINUTOS) | NO RECOMENDADO PARA MENORES DE 18 AÑOS
TARIFA ESPECIAL DEL FESTIVAL FEMINIST FUTURES DE 10 A 35?
DURACIÓN 30 MIN
RESERVA MIEMBROS
JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO
RESERVA PÚBLICO
MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE
