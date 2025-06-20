Performance Plus One Amiens

Performance Plus One

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-01 17:00:00

fin : 2026-02-03

Date(s) :

2026-02-01 2026-02-02 2026-02-03

Sophie Guisset

Performance unique pour unique spectateur

Dans la pénombre accueillante d’un endroit habituellement interdit au public, l’artiste Sophie Guisset, lauréate du programme EMERGE vous accueille un par un, et vous invite à construire avec elle un puzzle mystérieux. En choisissant les pièces, on en profite pour tirer des cartes, papoter d’après les questions qui y figurent, et se laisser glisser vers un échange drôle, surprenant, jamais malaisant mais subtilement déroutant !

Avec, comme point de départ, la question des sens et notamment de la vue, Sophie aborde, tout en espièglerie libertine, les thèmes de ce qu’on cache, dévoile, aime éviter ou regarder, mais aussi du jeu et de celle ou celui qui joue. Un happening ludique, safe et possiblement émoustillant, pour évoquer notre rapport à l’autre et à l’intimité.

Dans le cadre du réseau Emerge

(1 REPRÉSENTATION TOUTES LES 45 MIN) | DÉCONSEILLÉ AUX MOINS DE 18 ANS

TARIF SPÉCIAL FÉMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL · 10 À 35€

DURÉE · 30 MIN

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

Sophie Guisset

Performance unique pour unique spectateur

Dans la pénombre accueillante d’un endroit habituellement interdit au public, l’artiste Sophie Guisset, lauréate du programme EMERGE vous accueille un par un, et vous invite à construire avec elle un puzzle mystérieux. En choisissant les pièces, on en profite pour tirer des cartes, papoter d’après les questions qui y figurent, et se laisser glisser vers un échange drôle, surprenant, jamais malaisant mais subtilement déroutant !

Avec, comme point de départ, la question des sens et notamment de la vue, Sophie aborde, tout en espièglerie libertine, les thèmes de ce qu’on cache, dévoile, aime éviter ou regarder, mais aussi du jeu et de celle ou celui qui joue. Un happening ludique, safe et possiblement émoustillant, pour évoquer notre rapport à l’autre et à l’intimité.

Dans le cadre du réseau Emerge

(1 REPRÉSENTATION TOUTES LES 45 MIN) | DÉCONSEILLÉ AUX MOINS DE 18 ANS

TARIF SPÉCIAL FÉMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL · 10 À 35€

DURÉE · 30 MIN

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE .

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

Sophie Guisset

A unique performance for a unique spectator

In the welcoming half-light of a place usually closed to the public, artist Sophie Guisset, winner of the EMERGE program, welcomes you one by one, and invites you to join her in building a mysterious puzzle. As you choose the pieces, you can draw cards, chat according to the questions on the cards, and let yourself slide into a funny, surprising, never uncomfortable but subtly disconcerting exchange!

Taking as her starting point the question of the senses, and in particular sight, Sophie?s mischievously libertine approach addresses the themes of what we hide, reveal, avoid or look at, as well as the game and the player. A playful, safe and possibly titillating happening, evoking our relationship with others and intimacy.

As part of the Emerge network

(1 PERFORMANCE EVERY 45 MIN) | NOT RECOMMENDED FOR UNDER-18S

SPECIAL FEMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL RATE 10 TO 35?

DURATION 30 MIN

BOOKING MEMBERS

THURSDAY JUNE 5

RESERVATION PUBLIC

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

Sophie Guisset

Einzigartige Performance für einen einzigen Zuschauer

In der einladenden Dunkelheit eines Ortes, der normalerweise nicht für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich ist, empfängt Sie die Künstlerin Sophie Guisset, Preisträgerin des EMERGE-Programms, einzeln und lädt Sie ein, mit ihr ein geheimnisvolles Puzzle zu bauen. Während Sie die Teile auswählen, können Sie Karten ziehen, über die Fragen auf den Karten plaudern und sich in einen lustigen, überraschenden, nie unangenehmen, aber subtil verwirrenden Austausch begeben…!

Ausgehend von der Frage nach den Sinnen, insbesondere dem Sehvermögen, behandelt Sophie mit libertärer Verspieltheit die Themen, was man versteckt, enthüllt, meidet oder ansieht, aber auch das Spiel und die Person, die es spielt. Ein spielerisches, sicheres und möglicherweise aufregendes Happening, um unsere Beziehung zum anderen und zur Intimität zu thematisieren.

Im Rahmen des Emerge-Netzwerks

(1 VORSTELLUNG ALLE 45 MIN.) | NICHT EMPFOHLEN FÜR PERSONEN UNTER 18 JAHREN

SONDERTARIF FÜR FEMINISTISCHE ZUKUNFTSFESTSPIELE 10 BIS 35?

DAUER 30 MIN

RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

Sophie Guisset

Una performance unica per uno spettatore unico

Nell’accogliente penombra di un luogo solitamente chiuso al pubblico, l’artista Sophie Guisset, vincitrice del programma EMERGE, vi accoglie uno a uno e vi invita a unirvi a lei nella costruzione di un misterioso puzzle. Man mano che si scelgono i pezzi, si estraggono le carte, si chiacchiera sulle domande contenute nelle carte e ci si lascia scivolare in uno scambio divertente, sorprendente, mai scomodo ma sottilmente sconcertante!

Prendendo spunto dalla questione dei sensi, e in particolare della vista, Sophie affronta, nel suo modo maliziosamente libertino, i temi di ciò che nascondiamo, riveliamo, ci piace evitare o guardare, ma anche del gioco e del giocatore. Un evento ludico, sicuro e forse eccitante che evoca il nostro rapporto con gli altri e l’intimità.

Come parte della rete Emerge

(1 SPETTACOLO OGNI 45 MINUTI) | SCONSIGLIATO AI MINORI DI 18 ANNI

TARIFFA SPECIALE DEL FESTIVAL FUTURI FEMMINISTI DA 10 A 35 ANNI?

DURATA 30 MINUTI

PRENOTAZIONE MEMBRI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

Sophie Guisset

Un espectáculo único para un espectador único

En la acogedora penumbra de un lugar habitualmente cerrado al público, la artista Sophie Guisset, ganadora del programa EMERGE, les recibe uno a uno y les invita a unirse a ella en la construcción de un misterioso rompecabezas. Al elegir las piezas, podrá sacar cartas, charlar sobre las preguntas que figuran en ellas y dejarse deslizar en un intercambio divertido, sorprendente, nunca incómodo pero sutilmente desconcertante

Tomando como punto de partida la cuestión de los sentidos, y en particular de la vista, Sophie aborda, a su traviesa manera libertina, los temas de lo que ocultamos, revelamos, nos gusta evitar o mirar, pero también del juego y del jugador. Un happening lúdico, seguro y posiblemente excitante que evoca nuestra relación con los demás y la intimidad.

Como parte de la red Emerge

(1 REPRESENTACIÓN CADA 45 MINUTOS) | NO RECOMENDADO PARA MENORES DE 18 AÑOS

TARIFA ESPECIAL DEL FESTIVAL FEMINIST FUTURES DE 10 A 35?

DURACIÓN 30 MIN

RESERVA MIEMBROS

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICO

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

L’événement Performance Plus One Amiens a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT D’AMIENS