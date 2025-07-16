Performances de poésie par fédéri La Mine d’art Dieulefit 16 juillet 2025 07:00
Drôme
Performances de poésie par fédéri La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin Dieulefit Drôme
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-16
fin : 2025-07-16
2025-07-16
» des bas fonds vers l’horizon «
AMES SANS CIBLE S’ABSTENIR
La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 71 02 40 86
English :
« from the shallows to the horizon
FRIENDS WITHOUT A TARGET ABSTAIN
German :
» von den Niederungen zum Horizont «
KEINE ZIELSTREBIGEN MENSCHEN
Italiano :
« dalle secche all’orizzonte
CHI NON HA UN OBIETTIVO DOVREBBE ASTENERSI
Espanol :
« desde los bajíos hasta el horizonte
LOS QUE NO TIENEN OBJETIVO DEBEN ABSTENERSE
