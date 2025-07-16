Performances de poésie par fédéri La Mine d’art Dieulefit 16 juillet 2025 07:00

Drôme

Performances de poésie par fédéri La Mine d'art 10 quai Roger morin Dieulefit Drôme

» des bas fonds vers l’horizon «

AMES SANS CIBLE S’ABSTENIR

.

La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin

Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 71 02 40 86

English :

« from the shallows to the horizon

FRIENDS WITHOUT A TARGET ABSTAIN

German :

» von den Niederungen zum Horizont «

KEINE ZIELSTREBIGEN MENSCHEN

Italiano :

« dalle secche all’orizzonte

CHI NON HA UN OBIETTIVO DOVREBBE ASTENERSI

Espanol :

« desde los bajíos hasta el horizonte

LOS QUE NO TIENEN OBJETIVO DEBEN ABSTENERSE

