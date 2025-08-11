Permaculture & champignonnière Vireux-Molhain

Permaculture & champignonnière Vireux-Molhain lundi 11 août 2025.

Permaculture & champignonnière

Vireux-Molhain Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-11

fin : 2025-08-11

Date(s) :

2025-08-11

Ces sites agricoles sont dédiés à une culture de produits locaux dans le respect de la biodiversité. Le développement durable en action !… Une visite à 10h45 et une autre à 13h45. Le nombre de personnes par visite est limité à 15. Ne tardez pas à vous inscrire !… Matériel :Chaussures fermées / randonnée /Vêtements adaptés.Lieu de rendez-vous précisé par courriel lors de l’inscription.

.

Vireux-Molhain 08320 Ardennes Grand Est

English :

These agricultural sites are dedicated to growing local produce while respecting biodiversity. Sustainable development in action! One visit at 10:45 am and another at 1:45 pm. The number of people per visit is limited to 15. Don’t delay in signing up!… Equipment:Closed-toe shoes/hiking shoes/appropriate clothing.meeting point to be confirmed by e-mail on registration.

German :

Diese landwirtschaftlichen Standorte sind dem Anbau von lokalen Produkten unter Berücksichtigung der biologischen Vielfalt gewidmet. Nachhaltige Entwicklung in Aktion!… Eine Besichtigung um 10:45 Uhr und eine weitere um 13:45 Uhr. Die Anzahl der Personen pro Besuch ist auf 15 begrenzt. Zögern Sie nicht, sich anzumelden!… Ausrüstung:Geschlossene Schuhe / Wandern / Angepasste Kleidung.Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung per E-Mail angegeben.

Italiano :

Questi siti agricoli sono dedicati alla coltivazione di prodotti locali nel rispetto della biodiversità. Sviluppo sostenibile in azione! Una visita alle 10.45 e un’altra alle 13.45. Il numero di persone per visita è limitato a 15. Non tardate a iscrivervi! Equipaggiamento: scarpe chiuse/scarpe da trekking/abbigliamento adeguato Punto d’incontro da specificare via e-mail al momento dell’iscrizione.

Espanol :

Estas explotaciones agrícolas se dedican a cultivar productos locales respetando la biodiversidad. ¡Desarrollo sostenible en acción! Una visita a las 10.45 h y otra a las 13.45 h. El número de personas por visita está limitado a 15. ¡No tardes en apuntarte! Equipamiento:Calzado cerrado/zapatos de senderismo/ropa adecuada El punto de encuentro se especificará por correo electrónico en el momento de la inscripción.

L’événement Permaculture & champignonnière Vireux-Molhain a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par Ardennes Tourisme