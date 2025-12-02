Permanence numérique Saint-Aquilin
Permanence numérique Saint-Aquilin mardi 2 décembre 2025.
Permanence numérique
Le Bourg Saint-Aquilin Dordogne
Besoin d’un coup de pouce pour vos démarches en ligne ou pour mieux utiliser votre smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur ? Un agent dédié sera là pour vous accompagner pas à pas, dans une ambiance simple et conviviale.
14h30-16h30, Mairie.
Gratuit, sur inscription.
CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86
Le Bourg Saint-Aquilin 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 80 86 86
English : Permanence numérique
Need a helping hand with your online procedures, or to make better use of your smartphone, tablet or computer? A dedicated agent will be there to guide you step by step, in a simple and friendly atmosphere.
2.30pm-4.30pm, Town Hall.
Free, registration required.
CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86
German : Permanence numérique
Brauchen Sie Hilfe bei Ihren Online-Angelegenheiten oder bei der Nutzung Ihres Smartphones, Tablets oder Computers? Ein Mitarbeiter wird Ihnen in einer einfachen und freundlichen Atmosphäre Schritt für Schritt zur Seite stehen.
14.30-16.30 Uhr, Rathaus.
Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.
CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86
Italiano :
Avete bisogno di una mano per le vostre procedure online o per utilizzare al meglio il vostro smartphone, tablet o computer? Un agente dedicato sarà lì per aiutarvi passo dopo passo, in un’atmosfera semplice e amichevole.
14.30-16.30, Municipio.
Gratuito, registrazione obbligatoria.
CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86
Espanol : Permanence numérique
¿Necesita ayuda con sus trámites en línea o para utilizar mejor su smartphone, tableta u ordenador? Un agente especializado estará allí para ayudarle paso a paso, en un ambiente sencillo y agradable.
14.30-16.30 h, Ayuntamiento.
Gratuito, previa inscripción.
CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86
