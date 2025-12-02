Permanence numérique Saint-Aquilin

Permanence numérique

Le Bourg Saint-Aquilin Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-02

fin : 2025-12-02

Date(s) :

2025-12-02

Besoin d’un coup de pouce pour vos démarches en ligne ou pour mieux utiliser votre smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur ? Un agent dédié sera là pour vous accompagner pas à pas, dans une ambiance simple et conviviale.

14h30-16h30, Mairie.

Gratuit, sur inscription.

CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Besoin d’un coup de pouce pour vos démarches en ligne ou pour mieux utiliser votre smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur ? Un agent dédié sera là pour vous accompagner pas à pas, dans une ambiance simple et conviviale.

14h30-16h30, Mairie.

Gratuit, sur inscription.

Pôle Social de la CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86 .

Le Bourg Saint-Aquilin 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 80 86 86

English : Permanence numérique

Need a helping hand with your online procedures, or to make better use of your smartphone, tablet or computer? A dedicated agent will be there to guide you step by step, in a simple and friendly atmosphere.

2.30pm-4.30pm, Town Hall.

Free, registration required.

CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

German : Permanence numérique

Brauchen Sie Hilfe bei Ihren Online-Angelegenheiten oder bei der Nutzung Ihres Smartphones, Tablets oder Computers? Ein Mitarbeiter wird Ihnen in einer einfachen und freundlichen Atmosphäre Schritt für Schritt zur Seite stehen.

14.30-16.30 Uhr, Rathaus.

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Italiano :

Avete bisogno di una mano per le vostre procedure online o per utilizzare al meglio il vostro smartphone, tablet o computer? Un agente dedicato sarà lì per aiutarvi passo dopo passo, in un’atmosfera semplice e amichevole.

14.30-16.30, Municipio.

Gratuito, registrazione obbligatoria.

CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

Espanol : Permanence numérique

¿Necesita ayuda con sus trámites en línea o para utilizar mejor su smartphone, tableta u ordenador? Un agente especializado estará allí para ayudarle paso a paso, en un ambiente sencillo y agradable.

14.30-16.30 h, Ayuntamiento.

Gratuito, previa inscripción.

CCIVS 05 53 80 86 86

L’événement Permanence numérique Saint-Aquilin a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord