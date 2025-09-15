PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé » Espace PENSA Royan
PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé » Espace PENSA Royan lundi 15 septembre 2025.
PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé »
Espace PENSA 113 bd Clemenceau (ancien local CPAM) Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : Lundi 2025-09-15
fin : 2025-06-30
2025-09-15
Le dispositif municipal PENSA propose aux seniors des activités sportives, cérébrales, bien-être ou ludiques afin de rester actifs pour maintenir santé et autonomie au quotidien.
Espace PENSA 113 bd Clemenceau (ancien local CPAM) Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 56 67 sante@mairie-royan.fr
English :
The municipal PENSA scheme offers seniors a range of sporting, brain-boosting, well-being and leisure activities to keep them active and maintain their health and independence on a daily basis.
German :
Die städtische Einrichtung PENSA bietet Senioren Sport-, Gehirn-, Wellness- oder Spielaktivitäten an, um aktiv zu bleiben und ihre Gesundheit und Unabhängigkeit im Alltag zu erhalten.
Italiano :
Il programma comunale PENSA offre agli anziani una serie di attività sportive, stimolanti per il cervello, per il benessere e divertenti, per aiutarli a rimanere attivi e a mantenere la loro salute e indipendenza ogni giorno.
Espanol :
El plan municipal PENSA ofrece a los mayores una serie de actividades deportivas, estimulantes, de bienestar y divertidas para ayudarles a mantenerse activos y conservar su salud e independencia en el día a día.
L’événement PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé » Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par Mairie de Royan