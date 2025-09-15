PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé » Espace PENSA Royan

PERMANENCE PENSA « Préservons Ensemble Notre Santé »

Espace PENSA 113 bd Clemenceau (ancien local CPAM) Royan Charente-Maritime

Le dispositif municipal PENSA propose aux seniors des activités sportives, cérébrales, bien-être ou ludiques afin de rester actifs pour maintenir santé et autonomie au quotidien.

Espace PENSA 113 bd Clemenceau (ancien local CPAM) Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 56 67 sante@mairie-royan.fr

English :

The municipal PENSA scheme offers seniors a range of sporting, brain-boosting, well-being and leisure activities to keep them active and maintain their health and independence on a daily basis.

German :

Die städtische Einrichtung PENSA bietet Senioren Sport-, Gehirn-, Wellness- oder Spielaktivitäten an, um aktiv zu bleiben und ihre Gesundheit und Unabhängigkeit im Alltag zu erhalten.

Italiano :

Il programma comunale PENSA offre agli anziani una serie di attività sportive, stimolanti per il cervello, per il benessere e divertenti, per aiutarli a rimanere attivi e a mantenere la loro salute e indipendenza ogni giorno.

Espanol :

El plan municipal PENSA ofrece a los mayores una serie de actividades deportivas, estimulantes, de bienestar y divertidas para ayudarles a mantenerse activos y conservar su salud e independencia en el día a día.

