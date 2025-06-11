Perm’apéro les principes de conception en permaculture – La Poule aux potes Cahors, 11 juin 2025 18:00, Cahors.

Lot

Perm’apéro les principes de conception en permaculture La Poule aux potes 68 rue Pelegry Cahors Lot

Le perm’apéro c’est quoi ? Un moment d’échange liant agriculture et apéro, animé par un spécialiste du sujet.

Après le succès du 1er perm’apéro, Pierre Alexandre Gaurier d’OCAPI bureau d’étude en paysagisme nourricier et jardins comestibles, vient approfondir le sujet en développant les principes de conception en permaculture.

Ouverts aux aficionados comme aux néophytes.

.

La Poule aux potes 68 rue Pelegry

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie autonomiealimentairecahors@gmail.com

English :

What is the perm’apéro? A moment of exchange linking agriculture and aperitifs, led by a specialist on the subject.

Following on from the success of the 1st perm’apéro, Pierre Alexandre Gaurier from OCAPI a consultancy specializing in nourishing landscapes and edible gardens will be taking a more in-depth look at the subject, developing the principles of permaculture design.

Open to aficionados and neophytes alike.

German :

Was ist der Perm’apéro? Ein Austausch, der Landwirtschaft und Aperitif miteinander verbindet und von einem Experten des Themas geleitet wird.

Nach dem Erfolg des ersten Perm’apéro wird Pierre Alexandre Gaurier von OCAPI einem Planungsbüro für nährstoffreiche Landschaftsgestaltung und essbare Gärten das Thema vertiefen und die Gestaltungsprinzipien der Permakultur erläutern.

Offen für Aficionados und Neulinge.

Italiano :

Che cos’è il perm’apéro? Una discussione che collega agricoltura e aperitivo, condotta da un esperto in materia.

Dopo il successo della prima edizione del perm’apéro, Pierre Alexandre Gaurier di OCAPI società di consulenza specializzata in progettazione paesaggistica e giardini commestibili approfondirà l’argomento sviluppando i principi della progettazione in permacultura.

Aperto ad appassionati e neofiti.

Espanol :

¿Qué es el perm’apéro? Un debate en torno a la agricultura y el aperitivo, dirigido por un especialista en la materia.

Tras el éxito del 1er perm’apéro, Pierre Alexandre Gaurier, de OCAPI, consultoría especializada en paisajismo alimentario y jardines comestibles, profundizará en el tema desarrollando los principios del diseño permacultural.

Abierto a aficionados y principiantes.

L’événement Perm’apéro les principes de conception en permaculture Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot