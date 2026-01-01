PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE PYRENEES DOG SHOW PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Perpignan

PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE PYRENEES DOG SHOW

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-17 08:00:00

fin : 2026-01-18 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Au Parc des Expositions (Grand Hall), un grand rendez-vous canin à Perpignan exposition internationale de chiens de race, compétitions et ring d’honneur quotidien.

.

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 67 70 10 05 actlr34@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Parc des Expositions (Grand Hall), a major canine event in Perpignan: international purebred dog show, competitions and daily ring of honor.

L’événement PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE PYRENEES DOG SHOW Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-09 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME