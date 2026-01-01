PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE PYRENEES DOG SHOW PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Perpignan
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-01-17 08:00:00
fin : 2026-01-18 19:00:00
2026-01-17
Au Parc des Expositions (Grand Hall), un grand rendez-vous canin à Perpignan exposition internationale de chiens de race, compétitions et ring d’honneur quotidien.
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 67 70 10 05 actlr34@outlook.fr
English :
At the Parc des Expositions (Grand Hall), a major canine event in Perpignan: international purebred dog show, competitions and daily ring of honor.
