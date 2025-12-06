PERPIGNAN LA CÉLÉBRISSIME Perpignan

PERPIGNAN LA CÉLÉBRISSIME Perpignan samedi 6 décembre 2025.

PERPIGNAN LA CÉLÉBRISSIME

Place de la Victoire Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Place de la Victoire, au pied du Castillet

.

Place de la Victoire Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30 contact-office@mairie-perpignan.com

English :

? Place de la Victoire, at the foot of the Castillet

German :

? Place de la Victoire, am Fuße des Castillet

Italiano :

? Place de la Victoire, ai piedi del Castillet

Espanol :

? Plaza de la Victoria, al pie del Castillet

L’événement PERPIGNAN LA CÉLÉBRISSIME Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME