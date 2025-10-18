Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ? Bibliothèque intercommunale Amancey

Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ?

Bibliothèque intercommunale 13 rue du four Amancey Doubs

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-18 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-18 11:30:00

2025-10-18

Des ateliers de sensibilisation pour
identifier les perturbateurs endocriniens
comprendre leur impact
et limiter l’exposition des enfants

Ateliers gratuits à destination des jeunes parents et femmes enceintes.   .

Bibliothèque intercommunale 13 rue du four Amancey 25330 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 86 75 72  biball@amancey.org

