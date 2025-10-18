Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ? Bibliothèque intercommunale Amancey
Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ? Bibliothèque intercommunale Amancey samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ?
Bibliothèque intercommunale 13 rue du four Amancey Doubs
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-18 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
Des ateliers de sensibilisation pour
identifier les perturbateurs endocriniens
comprendre leur impact
et limiter l’exposition des enfants
Ateliers gratuits à destination des jeunes parents et femmes enceintes. .
Bibliothèque intercommunale 13 rue du four Amancey 25330 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 86 75 72 biball@amancey.org
English : Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ?
German : Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ?
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Perturbateurs endocriniens comment protéger nos enfants ? Amancey a été mis à jour le 2025-10-08 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DESTINATION LOUE LISON