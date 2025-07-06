logo site Unidivers.fr

Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot

Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot dimanche 6 juillet 2025.

Place du foirail Le Temple-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-06
fin : 2025-08-31

2025-07-06

Marché local, place du foirail.
Place du foirail Le Temple-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 01 08 04 

English : Petit marché

Local market, place du foirail.

German : Petit marché

Lokaler Markt, Place du foirail.

Italiano :

Mercato locale, Place du foirail.

Espanol : Petit marché

Mercado local, Place du foirail.

L'événement Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac