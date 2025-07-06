Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot
Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot dimanche 6 juillet 2025.
Petit marché
Place du foirail Le Temple-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-06
fin : 2025-08-31
Date(s) :
2025-07-06
Marché local, place du foirail.
Place du foirail Le Temple-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 01 08 04
English : Petit marché
Local market, place du foirail.
German : Petit marché
Lokaler Markt, Place du foirail.
Italiano :
Mercato locale, Place du foirail.
Espanol : Petit marché
Mercado local, Place du foirail.
L’événement Petit marché Le Temple-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac