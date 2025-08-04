Petit théâtre d’ombres Château de Montaner Montaner

Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2025-08-04 13:30:00

2025-08-08 19:00:00

2025-08-04

Faites une pause à l’ombre quelques instants pour profiter d’un moment intime et privilégié. Entrez à l’intérieur de notre petit théâtre d’ombres, un théâtre rien que pour soi où un court spectacle vous sera joué.

Par la troupe « Lucy Paper Jane ».

Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 81 98 29 contact@chateau-montaner.fr

English :

Take a break in the shade for a few moments to enjoy an intimate and privileged moment. Step inside our small shadow theater, a theater just for you, where a short show will be performed for you.

By the « Lucy Paper Jane » troupe.

German :

Machen Sie eine Pause im Schatten und genießen Sie einen intimen und privilegierten Moment. Betreten Sie unser kleines Schattentheater, ein Theater ganz für sich allein, in dem Ihnen ein kurzes Stück vorgespielt wird.

Von der Theatergruppe « Lucy Paper Jane ».

Italiano :

Fate una pausa all’ombra per godervi un momento intimo e privilegiato. Entrate nel nostro teatrino delle ombre, un teatro solo per voi, dove verrà rappresentato un breve spettacolo.

A cura della troupe « Lucy Paper Jane ».

Espanol :

Tómese un respiro a la sombra durante unos instantes para disfrutar de un momento íntimo y privilegiado. Entre en nuestro pequeño teatro de sombras, un teatro solo para usted, donde se representará un breve espectáculo para usted.

A cargo de la compañía « Lucy Paper Jane ».

