Petite graine deviendra grande Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac

Petite graine deviendra grande Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac mercredi 20 mai 2026.

Petite graine deviendra grande

Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :
2026-05-20

Les végétaux sont des êtres vivants aux étonnantes capacités d’adaptation, capables de survivre dans des conditions parfois extrêmes.
  .

Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 04 23  mediatheque.segonzac16@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Plants are living beings with astonishing capacities for adaptation, capable of surviving in sometimes extreme conditions.

L’événement Petite graine deviendra grande Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Destination Cognac

À voir aussi à Segonzac (Charente)