Petite graine deviendra grande Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac

Petite graine deviendra grande

Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Les végétaux sont des êtres vivants aux étonnantes capacités d’adaptation, capables de survivre dans des conditions parfois extrêmes.

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Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 04 23 mediatheque.segonzac16@gmail.com

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English :

Plants are living beings with astonishing capacities for adaptation, capable of surviving in sometimes extreme conditions.

L’événement Petite graine deviendra grande Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Destination Cognac