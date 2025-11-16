Petits Eclats Lyriques Salle de Carbonnier Castillonnès
Petits Eclats Lyriques
Salle de Carbonnier Place des Cornières Castillonnès Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Début : 2025-11-16
Concert piano voix interprété par Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (ténor) et Françoise Billoir (piano)
English : Petits Eclats Lyriques
Piano-voice concert performed by Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenor) and Françoise Billoir (piano)
German : Petits Eclats Lyriques
Klavierkonzert Stimme interpretiert von Héloïse Zahedi (Sopran), Jean François Dickstein (Tenor) und Françoise Billoir (Klavier)
Italiano :
Concerto per pianoforte e voce eseguito da Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenore) e Françoise Billoir (pianoforte)
Espanol : Petits Eclats Lyriques
Concierto a piano y voz interpretado por Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenor) y Françoise Billoir (piano)
