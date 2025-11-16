Petits Eclats Lyriques Salle de Carbonnier Castillonnès

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Salle de Carbonnier Place des Cornières Castillonnès Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Concert piano voix interprété par Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (ténor) et Françoise Billoir (piano)
English : Petits Eclats Lyriques

Piano-voice concert performed by Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenor) and Françoise Billoir (piano)

German : Petits Eclats Lyriques

Klavierkonzert Stimme interpretiert von Héloïse Zahedi (Sopran), Jean François Dickstein (Tenor) und Françoise Billoir (Klavier)

Italiano :

Concerto per pianoforte e voce eseguito da Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenore) e Françoise Billoir (pianoforte)

Espanol : Petits Eclats Lyriques

Concierto a piano y voz interpretado por Héloïse Zahedi (soprano), Jean François Dickstein (tenor) y Françoise Billoir (piano)

