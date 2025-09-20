PÉZENAS, VISITE GUIDEE DU THEATRE JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE Pézenas

7 Bis RUE HENRI REBOUL Pézenas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, découvrez la Grande histoire du Petit théâtre de Pézenas. Ancienne chapelle du 17e siècle, transformée en théâtre en 1804, ce théâtre à l’italienne vit plusieurs fois son décor modifié. Lieu emblématique de la ville, il ferma en 1948 et sommeilla jusqu’à sa magnifique restauration pour rouvrir en 2012. Venez le découvrir le temps d’une visite.

– Rendez-vous au théâtre 7 bis Rue Henri Reboul, 34120 Pézenas

– Durée 45 minutes

– Sur réservation

– RESERVATION A PARTIR DU 3 SEPTEMBRE

7 Bis RUE HENRI REBOUL Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 98 36 40 pezenas@capdagde.com

English :

La Grande histoire du Petit théâtre de Pézenas, a 17th-century chapel converted into a theater in 1804, this Italian-style theater has seen its décor modified several times. A landmark of the town, it closed in 1948 and lay dormant until its magnificent restoration and reopening in 2012. Come and discover it for yourself.

German :

Die große Geschichte des Kleinen Theaters von Pézenas, einer ehemaligen Kapelle aus dem 17. Jahrhundert, die 1804 in ein Theater umgewandelt wurde, wobei das Bühnenbild dieses Theaters im italienischen Stil mehrmals verändert wurde. Als Wahrzeichen der Stadt wurde es 1948 geschlossen und schlummerte bis zu seiner wunderbaren Restaurierung und Wiedereröffnung im Jahr 2012. Entdecken Sie es bei eine

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, scoprite la grande storia del Petit Théâtre de Pézenas. Ex cappella del XVII secolo, trasformata in teatro nel 1804, questo teatro in stile italiano ha subito diverse modifiche nell’arredamento.

Espanol :

La Grande histoire du Petit théâtre de Pézenas, capilla del siglo XVII convertida en teatro en 1804, este teatro a la italiana ha visto cambiar su decoración varias veces. Lugar emblemático de la ciudad, cerró en 1948 y permaneció inactivo hasta su magnífica restauración y reapertura en 2012. Venga y compruébelo usted mismo.

