PHILIPERT LE MAGICIEN LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan

LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-24 16:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :

2025-10-24

De et avec Alex Tintilier

Durée 60 minutes

Les vendredis et samedis

du 24 octobre au 1er Novembre 2025 à 16h

(Spectacle enfant à partir de 3 ans)

.

LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 82 05 55 26 lacomediedesktalents@gmail.com

English :

By and starring Alex Tintilier

Running time 60 minutes

Fridays and Saturdays

from October 24th to November 1st 2025 at 4pm

(Children’s show for ages 3 and up)

German :

Von und mit Alex Tintilier

Dauer 60 Minuten

Freitags und samstags

vom 24. Oktober bis zum 1. November 2025 um 16 Uhr

(Aufführung für Kinder ab 3 Jahren)

Italiano :

Di e con Alex Tintilier

Durata 60 minuti

Venerdì e sabato

dal 24 ottobre al 1° novembre 2025 alle 16.00

(Spettacolo per bambini a partire da 3 anni)

Espanol :

Por y protagonizada por Alex Tintilier

Duración 60 minutos

Viernes y sábados

del 24 de octubre al 1 de noviembre de 2025 a las 16:00 h

(Espectáculo infantil a partir de 3 años)

