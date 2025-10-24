PHILIPERT LE MAGICIEN LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan
PHILIPERT LE MAGICIEN LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS Perpignan vendredi 24 octobre 2025.
PHILIPERT LE MAGICIEN LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS
LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-24 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01
Date(s) :
2025-10-24
De et avec Alex Tintilier
Durée 60 minutes
Les vendredis et samedis
du 24 octobre au 1er Novembre 2025 à 16h
(Spectacle enfant à partir de 3 ans)
.
LA COMÉDIE DES K’TALENTS 8 rue Aristide Bergès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 82 05 55 26 lacomediedesktalents@gmail.com
English :
By and starring Alex Tintilier
Running time 60 minutes
Fridays and Saturdays
from October 24th to November 1st 2025 at 4pm
(Children’s show for ages 3 and up)
German :
Von und mit Alex Tintilier
Dauer 60 Minuten
Freitags und samstags
vom 24. Oktober bis zum 1. November 2025 um 16 Uhr
(Aufführung für Kinder ab 3 Jahren)
Italiano :
Di e con Alex Tintilier
Durata 60 minuti
Venerdì e sabato
dal 24 ottobre al 1° novembre 2025 alle 16.00
(Spettacolo per bambini a partire da 3 anni)
Espanol :
Por y protagonizada por Alex Tintilier
Duración 60 minutos
Viernes y sábados
del 24 de octubre al 1 de noviembre de 2025 a las 16:00 h
(Espectáculo infantil a partir de 3 años)
