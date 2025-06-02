PHILIPPINE DELAIRE – LA CABANE Toulouse

PHILIPPINE DELAIRE Début : 2026-06-06 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.

EUTERPE PROMOTIONS PRÉSENTE : PHILIPPINE DELAIREFIFILLE À PAPAC’est au travers de ses personnages hauts en couleurs qui ont fait son succès sur les réseaux sociaux que Philippine vous parle de la famille et de ses réticences à en créer une, du temps qui passe et du talent qu’il faut pour être grand sans être adulte.Une énergie folle et communicative, un spectacle solaire, et une question : et vous, que diriez-vous vous à l’enfant que vous étiez ? It is through her colorful characters, which have made her successful on social media, that Philippine talks to you about family and her reluctance to create one, about the passing of time, and the talent needed to be great without being an adult.A wild and contagious energy, a radiant performance, and a question: and you, what would you say to the child you once were?

LA CABANE 16 TER AV. RAYMOND BADIOU 31300 Toulouse 31