Photo avec Père et Mère Noël, leur lutin et leur mascotte

Place Michel Debré Amboise Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-12-13 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13 2025-12-14

Prenez-vous en photo avec père et mère noël et leurs mascottes le samedi 13 et dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Animation proposé par l’UCVA. .

Place Michel Debré Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 47 34

English : Photo with Father Christmas and Mother Christmas, their elf and their mascot

Have your photograph taken with Father Christmas, Mother Christmas and their mascots on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December 2025.

German :

Machen Sie am Samstag, dem 13. und Sonntag, dem 14. Dezember 2025 ein Foto von sich mit Weihnachtsmann und Weihnachtsfrau und ihren Maskottchen.

Italiano :

Fatevi fotografare con Babbo Natale e la signora Claus e le loro mascotte sabato 13 e domenica 14 dicembre 2025.

Espanol : Foto con Papá Noel y Mamá Noel, su duende y su mascota.

Hágase una foto con Papá Noel, Mamá Noel y sus mascotas el sábado 13 y el domingo 14 de diciembre de 2025.

L’événement Photo avec Père et Mère Noël, leur lutin et leur mascotte Amboise a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par OFFICE AMBOISE