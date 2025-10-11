Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure
Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Pianocéan Projection & Concert
Salle des Fêtes Châteauneuf-de-Galaure Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Projet artistique et humaniste porté par le piano et la voix de Marieke.
.
Salle des Fêtes Châteauneuf-de-Galaure 26330 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 88 72 80 njb1247@gmail.com
English :
Marieke’s piano and voice support an artistic and humanist project.
German :
Künstlerisches und humanistisches Projekt, das von Mariekes Klavier und Stimme getragen wird.
Italiano :
Un progetto artistico e umanistico guidato dal pianoforte e dalla voce di Marieke.
Espanol :
Un proyecto artístico y humanista impulsado por el piano y la voz de Marieke.
L’événement Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche