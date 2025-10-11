Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure

Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Pianocéan Projection & Concert

Salle des Fêtes Châteauneuf-de-Galaure Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : 
Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 21:00:00

Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Projet artistique et humaniste porté par le piano et la voix de Marieke.

Salle des Fêtes Châteauneuf-de-Galaure 26330 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 88 72 80 njb1247@gmail.com

English :

Marieke’s piano and voice support an artistic and humanist project.

German :

Künstlerisches und humanistisches Projekt, das von Mariekes Klavier und Stimme getragen wird.

Italiano :

Un progetto artistico e umanistico guidato dal pianoforte e dalla voce di Marieke.

Espanol :

Un proyecto artístico y humanista impulsado por el piano y la voz de Marieke.

L’événement Pianocéan Projection & Concert Châteauneuf-de-Galaure a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche