PIC DU CANIGOU A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades 3 juillet 2025 08:00

La montée jusqu’au refuge des Cortalets par la piste roulante du Llech se fait en VTTAE (22km, environ 2h30). Ascension du Pic en A/R, accompagnée depuis le refuge. 650m de D+, 4-5h de marche. Accessible aux personnes ayant une bonne condition physique et déjà pratiqué le VTT et la randonnée en montagne. Inscription obligatoire.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

The ascent to the Cortalets refuge via the rolling Llech trail is by VTTAE (22km, approx. 2h30). Return ascent of the Pic, accompanied from the refuge. 650m D+, 4-5h walking. Accessible to people in good physical condition with previous mountain biking and hiking experience. Registration required.

Der Aufstieg zur Cortalets-Hütte über den Rollweg von Llech erfolgt mit dem Mountainbike (22 km, ca. 2,5 Std.). Aufstieg zum Pic in Hin- und Rückfahrt, begleitet von der Hütte. 650m D+, 4-5h Wanderung. Zugänglich für Personen mit guter körperlicher Kondition, die bereits Mountainbike fahren und Bergwanderungen unternommen haben. Anmeldung erforderlich.

La salita al rifugio Cortalets attraverso il sentiero ondulato del Llech si effettua in mountain bike (22 km, circa 2h30). Salita di ritorno al Pic, accompagnati dal rifugio. 650 m di D+, 4-5 ore di cammino. Accessibile a persone in buone condizioni fisiche che abbiano già fatto un po’ di mountain bike ed escursioni. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

La subida al refugio de Cortalets por el ondulado sendero de Llech se realiza en bicicleta de montaña (22 km, aprox. 2h30). Vuelta al Pic, acompañados desde el refugio. 650m de D+, 4-5 horas de marcha. Accesible a personas en buena condición física que ya hayan practicado algo de BTT y senderismo. Inscripción obligatoria.

