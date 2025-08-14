PIC DU CANIGOU A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

PIC DU CANIGOU A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades jeudi 14 août 2025.

PIC DU CANIGOU A LA JOURNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

La montée jusqu’aux Cortalets par la piste du Llech se fait en VTTAE (22km, environ 2h30). Ascension du Pic en A/R, accompagnée depuis le refuge. 650m de D+, 4-5h de marche. Accessible aux personnes ayant une bonne forme et déjà pratiqué le VTT et la randonnée en montagne. Inscription obligatoire.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

The ascent to Les Cortalets via the Llech trail is by VTTAE (22km, approx. 2h30). Return ascent of the Pic, accompanied from the refuge. 650m D+, 4-5h walking. Accessible to fit mountain bikers and hikers. Registration required.

German :

Der Aufstieg nach Les Cortalets über die Piste du Llech erfolgt mit dem Mountainbike (22 km, ca. 2,5 Std.). Besteigung des Pic in Hin- und Rückfahrt, begleitet von der Hütte. 650m D+, 4-5h Wanderung. Zugänglich für Personen mit guter Kondition, die bereits Mountainbike fahren und Bergwanderungen unternommen haben. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

La salita a Les Cortalets attraverso il sentiero del Llech si effettua in mountain bike (22 km, circa 2h30). Salita di ritorno al Pic, accompagnati dal rifugio. 650 m di D+, 4-5 ore di cammino. Accessibile a persone in buona forma fisica che abbiano già fatto un po’ di mountain bike ed escursioni. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

La subida a Les Cortalets por el sendero de Llech se realiza en bicicleta de montaña (22 km, aprox. 2h30). Vuelta al Pic, acompañados desde el refugio. 650m de D+, 4-5 horas de marcha. Accesible a personas en buena forma física que ya hayan practicado algo de BTT y senderismo. Inscripción obligatoria.

