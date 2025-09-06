PicNic Electronic ! aux Ôcybelles Nestier

PICNIC ÉLECTRONIQUE #2 entre la piscine des Ôcybelles et la Neste !

L’événement met à l’honneur les jeunes DJs locaux, encore peu visibles, mais au talent prometteur.

Un marché local réunira créateurs, artistes, tatoueurs et producteurs. Un food truck et une buvette seront présents sur le site. La scène et le dancefloor seront installés sous une tente stretch pour garantir la fête, quelle que soit la météo.

Site accessible en voiture, van ou camion, avec un grand parking à disposition. Il sera possible de camper gratuitement sur place (feu interdit, environnement respecté).

Pistolet à eau obligatoire, transat vivement conseillé pour profiter pleinement de l’ambiance.

Tarif 5 € en prévente, 7 € sur place.

Un rendez-vous festif, solaire et engagé, à ne pas manquer.

English :

PICNIC ÉLECTRONIQUE #2 between the Ôcybelles pool and the Neste river!

The event will showcase young local DJs, who are not yet very visible, but have promising talent.

A local market will bring together designers, artists, tattoo artists and producers. A food truck and refreshment bar will be on site. The stage and dancefloor will be set up under a stretch tent to guarantee a party, whatever the weather.

The site is accessible by car, van or truck, with ample parking available. Free camping will be possible on site (fire prohibited, environment respected).

Water gun compulsory, deckchairs highly recommended to enjoy the atmosphere.

Price: 5? in advance, 7? on site.

A festive, sunny and committed event, not to be missed.

German :

PICNIC ÉLECTRONIQUE #2 zwischen dem Schwimmbad der Ôcybelles und dem Fluss Neste!

Bei dieser Veranstaltung werden junge lokale DJs geehrt, die noch wenig sichtbar sind, aber ein vielversprechendes Talent haben.

Ein lokaler Markt wird Schöpfer, Künstler, Tätowierer und Produzenten zusammenbringen. Ein Foodtruck und ein Getränkestand werden auf dem Gelände zu finden sein. Die Bühne und der Dancefloor werden in einem Stretch-Zelt aufgebaut, damit die Party unabhängig vom Wetter stattfinden kann.

Das Gelände ist mit dem Auto, Van oder LKW erreichbar, und es steht ein großer Parkplatz zur Verfügung. Es wird möglich sein, kostenlos auf dem Gelände zu campen (Feuer verboten, Umwelt respektiert).

Wasserpistole obligatorisch, Liegestuhl dringend empfohlen, um die Atmosphäre voll und ganz zu genießen.

Preis: 5 ? im Vorverkauf, 7 ? vor Ort.

Ein festliches, sonniges und engagiertes Treffen, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten.

Italiano :

PICNIC ÉLECTRONIQUE #2 tra la piscina Ôcybelles e il Neste!

L’evento presenterà giovani DJ locali dal talento promettente, che non sono ancora molto visibili.

Un mercato locale riunirà designer, artisti, tatuatori e produttori. Un food truck e un bar saranno presenti sul posto. Il palco e la pista da ballo saranno allestiti sotto un tendone per garantire una festa, qualunque sia il tempo.

Il sito è accessibile in auto, furgone o camion, con un ampio parcheggio disponibile. Sarà possibile campeggiare gratuitamente sul posto (divieto di accendere fuochi, rispetto dell’ambiente).

Pistola ad acqua obbligatoria, sedie a sdraio consigliate per approfittare dell’atmosfera.

Prezzo: 5? in anticipo, 7? sul posto.

Un evento festoso, solare e impegnato, da non perdere.

Espanol :

¡PICNIC ÉLECTRONIQUE #2 entre la piscina Ôcybelles y el Neste!

El evento servirá de escaparate para jóvenes DJ locales con un talento prometedor, que aún no son muy visibles.

Un mercado local reunirá a diseñadores, artistas, tatuadores y productores. Habrá un camión de comida y un bar de refrescos. El escenario y la pista de baile se instalarán bajo una carpa extensible para garantizar la fiesta, haga el tiempo que haga.

El recinto es accesible en coche, furgoneta o camión, y dispone de un amplio aparcamiento. Se podrá acampar gratuitamente en el recinto (prohibido hacer fuego, se respetará el medio ambiente).

Pistola de agua obligatoria, tumbonas muy recomendables para disfrutar al máximo del ambiente.

Precio: 5? anticipada, 7? in situ.

Un evento festivo, soleado y comprometido, que no debe perderse.

