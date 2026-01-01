Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon Macheren

Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon

Rue de Strasbourg Macheren Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-18 15:00:00

2026-01-18

Macheren Sans Frontières présente une comédie policière La propriété, c’est le vol d’Alexandre Papias.

Cette pièce sera interprétée par la troupe Fantaisie théâtre. Les bénéfices seront reversés au Téléthon.Tout public

Rue de Strasbourg Macheren 57730 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 29 76 44 macherensansfrontieres@gmail.com

English :

Macheren Sans Frontières presents a police comedy: La propriété, c’est le vol by Alexandre Papias.

The play will be performed by the Fantaisie théâtre troupe. Profits will be donated to the Telethon.

