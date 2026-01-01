Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon Macheren
Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon Macheren dimanche 18 janvier 2026.
Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon
Rue de Strasbourg Macheren Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-18 15:00:00
fin : 2026-01-18
2026-01-18
Macheren Sans Frontières présente une comédie policière La propriété, c’est le vol d’Alexandre Papias.
Cette pièce sera interprétée par la troupe Fantaisie théâtre. Les bénéfices seront reversés au Téléthon.Tout public
Rue de Strasbourg Macheren 57730 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 29 76 44 macherensansfrontieres@gmail.com
English :
Macheren Sans Frontières presents a police comedy: La propriété, c’est le vol by Alexandre Papias.
The play will be performed by the Fantaisie théâtre troupe. Profits will be donated to the Telethon.
L’événement Pièce de théâtre au profit du téléthon Macheren a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE