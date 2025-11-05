Pièce de théâtre jeune public Micheline Lunéville

Pièce de théâtre jeune public Micheline

37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-05 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-05

Micheline part en voyage. Elle attend le train. Elle porte une valise. Sur scène, un petit train.

À partir de cette situation très simple, la danseuse déploie son univers. Fait entrer l’objet dans la danse, dessine un territoire, attire et détend l’attention, convoque l’imaginaire, sculpte les détails, détourne les images. Peu à peu, tandis que le corps traverse les paysages, des objets, des animaux s’invitent, en rêve, en corps, et encore, et encore… Sommes-nous sur le quai avec elle ? Sommes-nous dans le train ? Sommes-nous déjà loin ? L’espace est une question. La danse un point d’interrogation. Dès 7 ans.Enfants

37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 48 60 billetterie@theatredeluneville.fr

English :

Micheline goes on a trip. She’s waiting for the train. She’s carrying a suitcase. On stage, a little train.

From this very simple situation, the dancer unfolds her universe. Bringing the object into the dance, she draws a territory, attracts and relaxes the attention, summons the imagination, sculpts details, hijacks images. Little by little, as the body traverses the landscape, objects and animals appear, in dreams, in bodies, and again and again? Are we on the platform with her? Are we on the train? Are we already far away? Space is a question. Dance a question mark. Ages 7 and up.

German :

Micheline geht auf eine Reise. Sie wartet auf den Zug. Sie trägt einen Koffer. Auf der Bühne steht ein kleiner Zug.

Ausgehend von dieser sehr einfachen Situation entfaltet die Tänzerin ihr Universum. Sie lässt den Gegenstand in den Tanz eintreten, zeichnet ein Territorium, zieht die Aufmerksamkeit an und entspannt sie, ruft die Vorstellungskraft hervor, modelliert die Details, verdreht die Bilder. Nach und nach, während der Körper die Landschaften durchquert, laden sich Gegenstände und Tiere ein, in Träumen, in Körpern, und immer wieder, und immer wieder? Sind wir mit ihr auf dem Bahnsteig? Sind wir im Zug? Sind wir schon weit weg? Der Raum ist eine Frage. Der Tanz ist ein Fragezeichen. Ab 7 Jahren.

Italiano :

Micheline sta per fare un viaggio. Sta aspettando il treno. Porta con sé una valigia. Sul palco, un trenino.

Da questa situazione molto semplice, la danzatrice dispiega il suo universo. Porta l’oggetto nella danza, disegna un territorio, attira e rilassa l’attenzione, convoca l’immaginazione, scolpisce i dettagli, dirotta le immagini. A poco a poco, mentre il corpo attraversa i paesaggi, gli oggetti e gli animali sono invitati a entrare, nei sogni, nei corpi, e ancora e ancora? Siamo sulla piattaforma con lei? Siamo sul treno? Siamo già lontani? Lo spazio è una domanda. La danza è un punto interrogativo. Dall’età di 7 anni.

Espanol :

Micheline se va de viaje. Está esperando el tren. Lleva una maleta. En el escenario, un trenecito.

A partir de esta situación tan simple, la bailarina despliega su universo. Introduce el objeto en la danza, dibuja un territorio, atrae y relaja la atención, convoca la imaginación, esculpe los detalles, secuestra las imágenes. Poco a poco, a medida que el cuerpo recorre los paisajes, los objetos y los animales son invitados a entrar, en los sueños, en los cuerpos, y una y otra vez? ¿Estamos con ella en el andén? ¿Estamos en el tren? ¿Estamos ya lejos? El espacio es una pregunta. La danza es una interrogación. Desde los 7 años.

