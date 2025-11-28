Pièce de théâtre Le goût du bonheur Théâtre Lunéville 28 novembre 2025 20:30

Margot et Alexandre s’aiment depuis toujours, mais entre son caractère exigeant et son tempérament de feu, et lui, arrogant et de mauvaise foi, chaque rencontre tourne rapidement à l’affrontement. Lui, récemment veuf, et elle, éternelle célibataire, pourraient enfin se rapprocher… si seulement ils arrivaient à se parler sans s’écharper ! Heureusement, Benjamin, le fils bienveillant de Margot, est déterminé à jouer les entremetteurs. Son objectif ? Faire éclater les non-dits et aider ces deux êtres aussi sensibles qu’excentriques à se dévoiler sous leur meilleur jour.Tout public

Théâtre 37 rue de Lorraine

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 48 60

English :

Margot and Alexandre have always loved each other, but between her demanding nature and fiery temperament, and him, arrogant and dishonest, every encounter quickly turns into a confrontation. He, recently widowed, and she, eternally single, could finally get closer? if only they could talk to each other without falling out! Fortunately, Margot’s benevolent son Benjamin is determined to play matchmaker. His goal? To break the silence and help these two sensitive and eccentric people reveal their true selves.

German :

Margot und Alexandre lieben sich schon ihr ganzes Leben lang, aber zwischen ihrem anspruchsvollen Charakter und ihrem feurigen Temperament und ihm, der arrogant und schlecht gelaunt ist, kommt es bei jedem Treffen schnell zu Auseinandersetzungen. Er, seit kurzem Witwer, und sie, ewiger Single, könnten sich endlich näherkommen wenn sie nur miteinander reden könnten, ohne sich zu streiten! Zum Glück ist Benjamin, Margots gutmütiger Sohn, entschlossen, als Vermittler zu fungieren. Sein Ziel? Die beiden sensiblen und exzentrischen Menschen sollen sich von ihrer besten Seite zeigen.

Italiano :

Margot e Alexandre si amano da sempre, ma tra la natura esigente e il temperamento focoso di lei e l’atteggiamento arrogante e in malafede di lui, ogni incontro si trasforma rapidamente in uno scontro. Lui, vedovo da poco, e lei, eternamente single, potrebbero finalmente avvicinarsi, se solo riuscissero a parlarsi senza litigare! Fortunatamente Benjamin, il figlio bonario di Margot, è deciso a fare da sensale. Il suo obiettivo? Rompere il silenzio e aiutare queste due persone sensibili ed eccentriche a rivelare il loro vero io.

Espanol :

Margot y Alexandre siempre se han amado, pero entre la naturaleza exigente y el temperamento fogoso de ella, y la actitud arrogante y de mala fe de él, cada encuentro se convierte rápidamente en un enfrentamiento. Él, recién enviudado, y ella, eternamente soltera, podrían por fin acercarse… ¡si tan sólo consiguieran hablarse sin pelearse! Afortunadamente, Benjamin, el hijo bonachón de Margot, está decidido a hacer de casamentero. ¿Su objetivo? Romper el silencio y ayudar a estas dos personas sensibles y excéntricas a revelar su verdadero yo.

