Pièce de théâtre Sacré Georges Sarrebourg

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-24 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-24 23:00:00

2025-10-24

Fermiers anti-modernes, les Lipois voient leur quotidien bousculé quand leur fille, étudiante à Paris, s’éprend d’un notable. Le choc des cultures lors de la rencontre familiale est… hilarant ! Comédie proposée par La Petite Lorraine, conseillée à partir de 12 ans. La salle est accessible aux PMR.

Réservation ouverte sur internet. Billetterie sur place 30 min avant le spectacle, dans la limite des places disponibles.Tout public

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 19 31 98

English :

Anti-modern farmers, the Lipois see their daily life turned upside down when their daughter, a student in Paris, falls in love with a prominent man. The culture shock at the family reunion is… hilarious! Comedy presented by La Petite Lorraine, recommended for ages 12 and up. The theater is accessible to wheelchair users.

Online booking available. Tickets sold on site 30 min before showtime, subject to availability.

German :

Die Lipois sind antimoderne Bauern, deren Alltag durch die Liebe ihrer Tochter, die in Paris studiert, zu einem angesehenen Mann erschüttert wird. Der Zusammenstoß der Kulturen bei dem Familientreffen ist… urkomisch! Diese Komödie wird von La Petite Lorraine angeboten und wird ab 12 Jahren empfohlen. Der Saal ist für Behinderte zugänglich.

Reservierungen sind im Internet möglich. Kartenverkauf vor Ort 30 min vor der Vorstellung, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

Italiano :

I Lipois sono contadini antimoderni la cui vita viene sconvolta quando la figlia, studentessa a Parigi, si innamora di un uomo importante. Lo shock culturale alla riunione di famiglia è… esilarante! Commedia presentata da La Petite Lorraine, consigliata a partire dai 12 anni. Il teatro è accessibile alle PRM.

È possibile prenotare online. Biglietti in vendita sul posto 30 minuti prima dello spettacolo, fino a esaurimento.

Espanol :

La familia Lipois son granjeros antimodernos cuya vida da un vuelco cuando su hija, estudiante en París, se enamora de un hombre importante. El choque cultural en la reunión familiar es… ¡hilarante! Comedia presentada por La Petite Lorraine, recomendada a partir de 12 años. El teatro es accesible para PMR.

Reserva en línea. Venta de entradas in situ 30 minutos antes del espectáculo, según disponibilidad.

