PIECE DE THEATRE « SEIN SEX AND SUN » THEATRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon
PIECE DE THEATRE « SEIN SEX AND SUN » THEATRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
PIECE DE THEATRE « SEIN SEX AND SUN »
THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-10 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-10
Pièce proposée dans le cadre d’Octobre Rose en scène.
Libre participation au profit de la ligue contre le cancer. .
THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Part of the Pink October on Stage program.
German :
Dieses Stück wurde im Rahmen des « Rosa Oktobers auf der Bühne » angeboten.
Italiano :
Parte del programma Pink October on Stage.
Espanol :
Parte del programa Pink October on Stage.
L’événement PIECE DE THEATRE « SEIN SEX AND SUN » Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE