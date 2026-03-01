Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Le Bourg Nizerolles

Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel

Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-22

TONTON MARCEL par la Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, avec Michel Durantin, sur un texte de Jean-PierreHulliard.

.

Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 75 00 nizart10@orange.fr

English :

TONTON MARCEL by Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, with Michel Durantin, with text by Jean-PierreHulliard.

L’événement Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Nizerolles a été mis à jour le 2026-03-08 par Vichy Destinations