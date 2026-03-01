Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Le Bourg Nizerolles

Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Le Bourg Nizerolles dimanche 22 mars 2026.

Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel

Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-03-22

TONTON MARCEL par la Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, avec Michel Durantin, sur un texte de Jean-PierreHulliard.
  .

Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 75 00  nizart10@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

TONTON MARCEL by Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, with Michel Durantin, with text by Jean-PierreHulliard.

L’événement Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Nizerolles a été mis à jour le 2026-03-08 par Vichy Destinations