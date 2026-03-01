Pièce de théâtre Tonton Marcel Le Bourg Nizerolles
Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles Allier
Début : 2026-03-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 16:30:00
2026-03-22
TONTON MARCEL par la Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, avec Michel Durantin, sur un texte de Jean-PierreHulliard.
Le Bourg Centre Culturel Nizerolles 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 75 00 nizart10@orange.fr
English :
TONTON MARCEL by Cie Le P’tit Bastringue, with Michel Durantin, with text by Jean-PierreHulliard.
