PIERRE & MARIE CÉLÈBRENT L’AMOUR AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
PIERRE & MARIE CÉLÈBRENT L’AMOUR AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 21:30:00
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
La Cie Marche ou Rêve monte sur scène pour explorer les méandres du sentiment amoureux avec cynisme, humour et une bonne dose de passion.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Réservation par SMS conseillée.
Déconseillé aux enfants.
Par la compagnie Marche ou Rêve. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Marche ou R%EAve theater company takes the stage to explore the intricacies of romantic love with cynicism, humor, and a healthy dose of passion.
Local, seasonal, and vegetarian food will be available on site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Reservations via text message are recommended.
Not recommended for children.
L’événement PIERRE & MARIE CÉLÈBRENT L’AMOUR AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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