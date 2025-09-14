Pierre Muller : piano, Catherine Mistral : mezzo- soprano Église Saint-Merry Paris
Pierre Muller : piano, Catherine Mistral : mezzo- soprano Église Saint-Merry Paris dimanche 14 septembre 2025.
Pierre Muller
Premier prix de piano à l’unanimité au Conservatoire de Strasbourg, Pierre MULLER poursuit ses études à Paris et au Conservatoire Tchaikovsky de Moscou. Enseignant ( Conservatoire de Strasbourg, École de Chant de l’Opéra Bastille, C.N.I.P.A.L. de Marseille…), Chef de Chant (Festival de Strasbourg, Opéra en Île de France, Chorégies d’Orange…), Directeur des Études Musicales ( Opéra de Nice), Pierre MULLER se produit en France (Amphithéâtre de l’Opéra Bastille, T.V., Radio…) et à l’International (Thaïlande, Grèce, Etats- Unis, Inde, Espagne…)
Cantates, airs d’opéra et pièces pour piano. Haëndel, Scarlatti, Bach, Mozart.
Le dimanche 14 septembre 2025
de 16h00 à 18h00
gratuit
Entrée libre – Participation libre
Tout public.
Église Saint-Merry 78 rue Saint-Martin 75004 Paris
Église Saint-Merry 78 rue Saint-Martin 75004 Paris
concerts@saintmerry.org