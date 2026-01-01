PINK GORILLA Concert Bar Ô Dix Verres Vichy

PINK GORILLA Concert

Bar Ô Dix Verres 10 avenue du Lyon Vichy Allier

Début : 2026-01-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-17

2026-01-17

Groupe de Rock à tendance gros son ! Venez rejoindre les singes pour faire du bruit avec eux

+33 4 70 31 21 82 odixverres@outlook.com

English :

Rock band with a big sound! Come and join the monkeys to make some noise!

