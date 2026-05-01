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PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières

PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières

PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières dimanche 24 mai 2026.

Adresse : Mattes

Ville : 11490 Portel-des-Corbières

Département : Aude

Début : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Portel-des-Corbières

PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN

Mattes Portel-des-Corbières Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 10:30:00
fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-24

Pique-nique vigneron au Château de Mattes Sabran.
Visite, dégustation, tables, chaises, barbecue à disposition
  .

Mattes Portel-des-Corbières 11490 Aude Occitanie +33 9 77 78 21 35 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Winegrower’s picnic at Château de Mattes Sabran.
Visit, tasting, tables, chairs and barbecue available

L’événement PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par