PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières
PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Portel-des-Corbières
PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN
Mattes Portel-des-Corbières Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 10:30:00
fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Pique-nique vigneron au Château de Mattes Sabran.
Visite, dégustation, tables, chaises, barbecue à disposition
.
Mattes Portel-des-Corbières 11490 Aude Occitanie +33 9 77 78 21 35
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Winegrower’s picnic at Château de Mattes Sabran.
Visit, tasting, tables, chairs and barbecue available
L’événement PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS INDÉPENDANTS CHÂTEAU DE MATTES SABRAN Portel-des-Corbières a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par