Place à l’Agri – TARBES Tarbes, 5 juin 2025 09:00, Tarbes.
Hautes-Pyrénées
Place à l’Agri TARBES Place du Foirail Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-05 09:00:00
fin : 2025-06-05 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-05
L’Association Nationale pour l’Emploi et la Formation en Agriculture (ANEFA) annonce la 4e édition de son événement « Place à l’Agri », qui se tiendra dans 9 villes françaises du 5 au 8 juin 2025.
Organisé dans le cadre des Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture, ayant pour thème « Mieux comprendre l’agriculture pour mieux consommer », cet événement a pour objectif de valoriser le potentiel agricole des régions en créant un pont entre monde rural et urbain.
Au programme des animations et activités grand public, pour tout âge ; une expérience unique permettant de découvrir les métiers, les produits et les innovations dans le secteur agricole.
PRODUCTEURS LOCAUX
Dégustations, vente, échanges sur les métiers
OFFRES D’EMPLOI
Job dating agricole, agro-alimentaire, restauration
PARTENAIRES DE L’EMPLOI ET DE LA FORMATION
Informations sur les possibilités de formation et les aides
ANIMATIONS, JEUX , CADEAUX
Jeux, goodies, animaux, centre équestre
RESTAURATION sur place
TARBES Place du Foirail
Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
English :
The National Association for Employment and Training in Agriculture (ANEFA) announces the 4th edition of its « Place à l’Agri » event, to be held in 9 French cities from June 5 to 8, 2025.
Organized as part of the Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture (National Agricultural Days), with the theme « Better understanding agriculture for better consumption », the event aims to promote the agricultural potential of the regions by creating a bridge between the rural and urban worlds.
On the program: events and activities for the general public, for all ages; a unique experience enabling visitors to discover trades, products and innovations in the agricultural sector.
LOCAL PRODUCERS
Tastings, sales, discussions on the trades
JOB OFFERS
Job dating in agriculture, food processing and catering
EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING PARTNERS
Information on training opportunities and grants
ENTERTAINMENT, GAMES, GIFTS
Games, goodies, animals, equestrian center
RESTAURATION on site
German :
Die Association Nationale pour l’Emploi et la Formation en Agriculture (ANEFA) kündigt die vierte Ausgabe ihrer Veranstaltung « Place à l’Agri » an, die vom 5. bis 8. Juni 2025 in neun französischen Städten stattfinden wird.
Die Veranstaltung wird im Rahmen der Nationalen Tage der Landwirtschaft unter dem Motto « Die Landwirtschaft besser verstehen, um besser zu konsumieren » organisiert und soll das landwirtschaftliche Potenzial der Regionen aufwerten, indem sie eine Brücke zwischen der ländlichen und der städtischen Welt schlägt.
Auf dem Programm stehen Animationen und Aktivitäten für die breite Öffentlichkeit und alle Altersgruppen; eine einzigartige Erfahrung, die es ermöglicht, Berufe, Produkte und Innovationen im Agrarsektor zu entdecken.
LOKALE ERZEUGER
Verkostungen, Verkauf, Austausch über die Berufe
STELLENANGEBOTE
Job dating Landwirtschaft, Lebensmittelindustrie, Gastronomie
PARTNER FÜR BESCHÄFTIGUNG UND AUSBILDUNG
Informationen über Ausbildungsmöglichkeiten und Beihilfen
ANIMATIONEN, SPIELE , GESCHENKE
Spiele, Goodies, Tiere, Reitzentrum
RESTAURATION vor Ort
Italiano :
L’Associazione nazionale per l’impiego e la formazione in agricoltura (ANEFA) annuncia la quarta edizione dell’evento « Place à l’Agri », che si terrà in 9 città francesi dal 5 all’8 giugno 2025.
Organizzato nell’ambito delle Giornate Nazionali dell’Agricoltura (Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture), con il tema « Conoscere meglio l’agricoltura per consumare meglio », l’evento si propone di promuovere il potenziale agricolo delle regioni creando un ponte tra il mondo rurale e quello urbano.
In programma: eventi e attività per il grande pubblico, per tutte le età; un’esperienza unica per scoprire lavori, prodotti e innovazioni nel settore agricolo.
PRODUTTORI LOCALI
Degustazioni, vendite e discussioni sulle professioni
OFFERTE DI LAVORO
Incontri di lavoro nell’agricoltura, nell’industria alimentare e nella ristorazione
PARTNER PER L’OCCUPAZIONE E LA FORMAZIONE
Informazioni sulle opportunità di formazione e sulle sovvenzioni
INTRATTENIMENTO, GIOCHI, REGALI
Giochi, regali, animali, centro ippico
RISTORAZIONE in loco
Espanol :
La Asociación Nacional para el Empleo y la Formación en Agricultura (ANEFA) anuncia la 4ª edición de su evento « Place à l’Agri », que se celebrará en 9 ciudades francesas del 5 al 8 de junio de 2025.
Organizado en el marco de las Jornadas Nacionales de la Agricultura, bajo el lema « Comprender mejor la agricultura para consumir mejor », el objetivo de este evento es promover el potencial agrícola de las regiones creando un puente entre el mundo rural y el urbano.
En el programa: actos y actividades para el público en general, para todas las edades; una experiencia única para descubrir oficios, productos e innovaciones en el sector agrícola.
PRODUCTORES LOCALES
Degustaciones, ventas y debates sobre los oficios
OFERTAS DE EMPLEO
Citas de trabajo en agricultura, procesamiento de alimentos y restauración
SOCIOS PARA EL EMPLEO Y LA FORMACIÓN
Información sobre oportunidades y becas de formación
ENTRETENIMIENTO, JUEGOS, REGALOS
Juegos, golosinas, animales, centro ecuestre
RESTAURACIÓN in situ
L’événement Place à l’Agri Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65