Place à l’Agri – TARBES Tarbes, 5 juin 2025 09:00, Tarbes.

Hautes-Pyrénées

Place à l’Agri TARBES Place du Foirail Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-05 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-05 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-05

L’Association Nationale pour l’Emploi et la Formation en Agriculture (ANEFA) annonce la 4e édition de son événement « Place à l’Agri », qui se tiendra dans 9 villes françaises du 5 au 8 juin 2025.

Organisé dans le cadre des Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture, ayant pour thème « Mieux comprendre l’agriculture pour mieux consommer », cet événement a pour objectif de valoriser le potentiel agricole des régions en créant un pont entre monde rural et urbain.

Au programme des animations et activités grand public, pour tout âge ; une expérience unique permettant de découvrir les métiers, les produits et les innovations dans le secteur agricole.

PRODUCTEURS LOCAUX

Dégustations, vente, échanges sur les métiers

OFFRES D’EMPLOI

Job dating agricole, agro-alimentaire, restauration

PARTENAIRES DE L’EMPLOI ET DE LA FORMATION

Informations sur les possibilités de formation et les aides

ANIMATIONS, JEUX , CADEAUX

Jeux, goodies, animaux, centre équestre

RESTAURATION sur place

TARBES Place du Foirail

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

The National Association for Employment and Training in Agriculture (ANEFA) announces the 4th edition of its « Place à l’Agri » event, to be held in 9 French cities from June 5 to 8, 2025.

Organized as part of the Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture (National Agricultural Days), with the theme « Better understanding agriculture for better consumption », the event aims to promote the agricultural potential of the regions by creating a bridge between the rural and urban worlds.

On the program: events and activities for the general public, for all ages; a unique experience enabling visitors to discover trades, products and innovations in the agricultural sector.

LOCAL PRODUCERS

Tastings, sales, discussions on the trades

JOB OFFERS

Job dating in agriculture, food processing and catering

EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING PARTNERS

Information on training opportunities and grants

ENTERTAINMENT, GAMES, GIFTS

Games, goodies, animals, equestrian center

RESTAURATION on site

German :

Die Association Nationale pour l’Emploi et la Formation en Agriculture (ANEFA) kündigt die vierte Ausgabe ihrer Veranstaltung « Place à l’Agri » an, die vom 5. bis 8. Juni 2025 in neun französischen Städten stattfinden wird.

Die Veranstaltung wird im Rahmen der Nationalen Tage der Landwirtschaft unter dem Motto « Die Landwirtschaft besser verstehen, um besser zu konsumieren » organisiert und soll das landwirtschaftliche Potenzial der Regionen aufwerten, indem sie eine Brücke zwischen der ländlichen und der städtischen Welt schlägt.

Auf dem Programm stehen Animationen und Aktivitäten für die breite Öffentlichkeit und alle Altersgruppen; eine einzigartige Erfahrung, die es ermöglicht, Berufe, Produkte und Innovationen im Agrarsektor zu entdecken.

LOKALE ERZEUGER

Verkostungen, Verkauf, Austausch über die Berufe

STELLENANGEBOTE

Job dating Landwirtschaft, Lebensmittelindustrie, Gastronomie

PARTNER FÜR BESCHÄFTIGUNG UND AUSBILDUNG

Informationen über Ausbildungsmöglichkeiten und Beihilfen

ANIMATIONEN, SPIELE , GESCHENKE

Spiele, Goodies, Tiere, Reitzentrum

RESTAURATION vor Ort

Italiano :

L’Associazione nazionale per l’impiego e la formazione in agricoltura (ANEFA) annuncia la quarta edizione dell’evento « Place à l’Agri », che si terrà in 9 città francesi dal 5 all’8 giugno 2025.

Organizzato nell’ambito delle Giornate Nazionali dell’Agricoltura (Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture), con il tema « Conoscere meglio l’agricoltura per consumare meglio », l’evento si propone di promuovere il potenziale agricolo delle regioni creando un ponte tra il mondo rurale e quello urbano.

In programma: eventi e attività per il grande pubblico, per tutte le età; un’esperienza unica per scoprire lavori, prodotti e innovazioni nel settore agricolo.

PRODUTTORI LOCALI

Degustazioni, vendite e discussioni sulle professioni

OFFERTE DI LAVORO

Incontri di lavoro nell’agricoltura, nell’industria alimentare e nella ristorazione

PARTNER PER L’OCCUPAZIONE E LA FORMAZIONE

Informazioni sulle opportunità di formazione e sulle sovvenzioni

INTRATTENIMENTO, GIOCHI, REGALI

Giochi, regali, animali, centro ippico

RISTORAZIONE in loco

Espanol :

La Asociación Nacional para el Empleo y la Formación en Agricultura (ANEFA) anuncia la 4ª edición de su evento « Place à l’Agri », que se celebrará en 9 ciudades francesas del 5 al 8 de junio de 2025.

Organizado en el marco de las Jornadas Nacionales de la Agricultura, bajo el lema « Comprender mejor la agricultura para consumir mejor », el objetivo de este evento es promover el potencial agrícola de las regiones creando un puente entre el mundo rural y el urbano.

En el programa: actos y actividades para el público en general, para todas las edades; una experiencia única para descubrir oficios, productos e innovaciones en el sector agrícola.

PRODUCTORES LOCALES

Degustaciones, ventas y debates sobre los oficios

OFERTAS DE EMPLEO

Citas de trabajo en agricultura, procesamiento de alimentos y restauración

SOCIOS PARA EL EMPLEO Y LA FORMACIÓN

Información sobre oportunidades y becas de formación

ENTRETENIMIENTO, JUEGOS, REGALOS

Juegos, golosinas, animales, centro ecuestre

RESTAURACIÓN in situ

