Place à Noël Marché des créateurs

Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 6910 route du Chinaillon Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie

Début : 2025-12-24 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-30 19:00:00

2025-12-24 2025-12-26

Découvrez le travail de nos artisans bijoux, peintures, illustrations, bougies, créations en bois, tissus, cuirs, laines et céramiques pour petits et grands.

Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 6910 route du Chinaillon Le Grand-Bornand 74450 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 02 78 00 infos@legrandbornand.com

English : Christmas Square: Market of designers

Discover the work of our craftsmen: jewelry, paintings, illustrations, candles, creations in wood, fabric, leather, wool and ceramics for young and old.

German : Weihnachtsplatz: Nachtmarkt der Kreativen

Entdecken Sie die Arbeit unserer Kunsthandwerker: Schmuck, Gemälde, Illustrationen, Kerzen, Kreationen aus Holz, Stoffen, Leder, Wolle und Keramik für Groß und Klein.

Italiano :

Scoprite i lavori dei nostri artigiani: gioielli, dipinti, illustrazioni, candele, creazioni in legno, tessuto, pelle, lana e ceramica per grandi e piccini.

Espanol :

Descubra el trabajo de nuestros artesanos: joyas, pinturas, ilustraciones, velas, creaciones en madera, tela, cuero, lana y cerámica para grandes y pequeños.

