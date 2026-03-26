PLACE AUX JEUDI

Avenue de Baixas Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-02 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-02 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

Nouvelles animations qui s’installe dès le mis d’avril. En famille, entre amis, retrouvez la camionnette Sound Système avec le DJ Sélect Aïloli.

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Avenue de Baixas Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00

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English :

New events starting in April. With family or friends, join the Sound Système van and DJ Sélect Aïloli.

L’événement PLACE AUX JEUDI Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME