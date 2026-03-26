PLACE AUX JEUDI Saint-Estève
PLACE AUX JEUDI Saint-Estève jeudi 2 avril 2026.
PLACE AUX JEUDI
Avenue de Baixas Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-02 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-02 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-02
Nouvelles animations qui s’installe dès le mis d’avril. En famille, entre amis, retrouvez la camionnette Sound Système avec le DJ Sélect Aïloli.
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Avenue de Baixas Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
New events starting in April. With family or friends, join the Sound Système van and DJ Sélect Aïloli.
L’événement PLACE AUX JEUDI Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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- CLÉOPÂTRE Saint-Estève 11 avril 2026
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