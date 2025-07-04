PLAGES SPORTIVES VENDREDI RACOU POSTE DE SECOURS N°6 Argelès-sur-Mer
Allée du Racou Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Samedi 2025-07-04 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-25 12:00:00
2025-07-04 2025-07-11 2025-07-18 2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08 2025-08-15 2025-08-22 2025-08-29
10h30 randonnée palmée (matériel fournis palmes, masque, tuba)
A partir de 10 ans, limité à 8 personnes.
Niveau débutant et intermédiaire.
Inscription obligatoire par SMS au 07 86 44 34 57
Dans le SMS mentionnez Nom Age Activité Date.
Allée du Racou Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 86 44 34 57
English :
10:30 am snorkeling (equipment supplied: fins, mask, snorkel)
From age 10, limited to 8 people.
Beginner and intermediate levels.
Registration required by SMS to 07 86 44 34 57
In the SMS please mention: Name Age Activity Date.
German :
10:30 Schnorchelausflug (Ausrüstung wird gestellt: Flossen, Maske, Schnorchel)
Ab 10 Jahren, begrenzt auf 8 Personen.
Niveau für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.
Anmeldung per SMS an 07 86 44 34 57 erforderlich
In der SMS erwähnen Sie: Name Alter Aktivität Datum.
Italiano :
10:30 snorkeling (attrezzatura fornita: pinne, maschera, boccaglio)
A partire dai 10 anni, limitato a 8 persone.
Livelli principianti e intermedi.
Iscrizione obbligatoria via SMS al numero 07 86 44 34 57
Nel messaggio di testo indicare: Nome Età Attività Data.
Espanol :
10:30h snorkel (material proporcionado: aletas, máscara, tubo)
A partir de 10 años, limitado a 8 personas.
Niveles principiante e intermedio.
Inscripción obligatoria por SMS al 07 86 44 34 57
En el mensaje de texto mencione: Nombre Edad Actividad Fecha.
Última…
