PLAGES SPORTIVES VENDREDI RACOU POSTE DE SECOURS N°6 Argelès-sur-Mer

Allée du Racou Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-07-04 10:30:00

fin : 2025-07-25 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-04 2025-07-11 2025-07-18 2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08 2025-08-15 2025-08-22 2025-08-29

10h30 randonnée palmée (matériel fournis palmes, masque, tuba)

A partir de 10 ans, limité à 8 personnes.

Niveau débutant et intermédiaire.

Inscription obligatoire par SMS au 07 86 44 34 57

Dans le SMS mentionnez Nom Age Activité Date.

.

Allée du Racou Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 86 44 34 57

English :

10:30 am snorkeling (equipment supplied: fins, mask, snorkel)

From age 10, limited to 8 people.

Beginner and intermediate levels.

Registration required by SMS to 07 86 44 34 57

In the SMS please mention: Name Age Activity Date.

German :

10:30 Schnorchelausflug (Ausrüstung wird gestellt: Flossen, Maske, Schnorchel)

Ab 10 Jahren, begrenzt auf 8 Personen.

Niveau für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.

Anmeldung per SMS an 07 86 44 34 57 erforderlich

In der SMS erwähnen Sie: Name Alter Aktivität Datum.

Italiano :

10:30 snorkeling (attrezzatura fornita: pinne, maschera, boccaglio)

A partire dai 10 anni, limitato a 8 persone.

Livelli principianti e intermedi.

Iscrizione obbligatoria via SMS al numero 07 86 44 34 57

Nel messaggio di testo indicare: Nome Età Attività Data.

Espanol :

10:30h snorkel (material proporcionado: aletas, máscara, tubo)

A partir de 10 años, limitado a 8 personas.

Niveles principiante e intermedio.

Inscripción obligatoria por SMS al 07 86 44 34 57

En el mensaje de texto mencione: Nombre Edad Actividad Fecha.

