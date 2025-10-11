Plaisir d’automne Cernay

Plaisir d’automne Cernay samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Plaisir d’automne

32 rue Georges Risler Cernay Haut-Rhin

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 18:00:00

2025-10-11 2025-10-12

Le marché Plaisir d’automne met à l’honneur des créations uniques céramique, bois tourné, bijoux, crochet, calligraphie, aquarelles… Un vaste choix pour se faire plaisir et valoriser l’artisanat local. .

32 rue Georges Risler Cernay 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 17 81 10 01 danielle.griffanti@gmail.com

English :

A creative market where every object is a unique work of art. Ceramics, jewelry, crochet, calligraphy, watercolors? Indulge yourself and celebrate craftsmanship.

German :

Ein kreativer Markt, auf dem jeder Gegenstand ein einzigartiges Kunstwerk ist. Keramik, Schmuck, Häkeln, Kalligraphie, Aquarellmalerei? Hier können Sie sich selbst verwöhnen und das Kunsthandwerk feiern.

Italiano :

Un mercato creativo dove ogni oggetto è un’opera d’arte unica. Ceramica, gioielli, uncinetto, calligrafia, acquerelli? C’è di che sbizzarrirsi e celebrare l’artigianato.

Espanol :

Un mercado creativo donde cada objeto es una obra de arte única. Cerámica, joyas, ganchillo, caligrafía, acuarelas.. Hay mucho para darse un capricho y celebrar la artesanía.

