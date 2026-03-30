Planètes Ciné-Quiz ! Cinéma L’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot
Planètes Ciné-Quiz ! Cinéma L’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot mardi 14 avril 2026.
Planètes Ciné-Quiz !
Cinéma L’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-14
fin : 2026-04-14
Date(s) :
2026-04-14
Présentation ludique du film et quiz sur la faune et la flore avant la projection.
Dès 7 ans.
Présentation ludique du film et quiz sur la faune et la flore avant la projection.
Dès 7 ans. .
Cinéma L’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83 lecranlivradais-utopie@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Planètes Ciné-Quiz !
Fun presentation of the film and quiz on flora and fauna before the screening.
Ages 7 and up.
L’événement Planètes Ciné-Quiz ! Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OT Villeneuve Vallée du Lot