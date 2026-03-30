Planètes Ciné-Quiz ! Cinéma L’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

Planètes Ciné-Quiz !

Cinéma L’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-14

fin : 2026-04-14

Date(s) :

2026-04-14

Présentation ludique du film et quiz sur la faune et la flore avant la projection.

Dès 7 ans.

Présentation ludique du film et quiz sur la faune et la flore avant la projection.

Dès 7 ans. .

Cinéma L’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83 lecranlivradais-utopie@orange.fr

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English : Planètes Ciné-Quiz !

Fun presentation of the film and quiz on flora and fauna before the screening.

Ages 7 and up.

L’événement Planètes Ciné-Quiz ! Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OT Villeneuve Vallée du Lot