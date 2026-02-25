PLANT BEING Micro Festival Rocheservière

PLANT BEING Micro Festival Rocheservière samedi 4 avril 2026.

PLANT BEING Micro Festival

Place Saint-Sauveur Rocheservière Vendée

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :
2026-04-04

  .

Place Saint-Sauveur Rocheservière 85620 Vendée Pays de la Loire  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement PLANT BEING Micro Festival Rocheservière a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Montaigu

À voir aussi à Rocheservière (Vendée)