Plantation participative Muttersholtz samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Muttersholtz Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-22 09:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Et si vous plantiez un arbre ? Rejoignez un collectif d’habitants motivés pour planter une haie vive de 50 mètres avec des essences locales. Un moment convivial pour créer un espace de nature pour tous ! Tout public. 0 .

Muttersholtz 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 03 78 74 14 lamaison@maisonnaturemuut.org

English :

Join a group of motivated residents to plant a 50-meter hedge with local species. Open to all

German :

Schließen Sie sich einem motivierten Kollektiv von Einwohnern an, um eine 50 Meter lange lebende Hecke mit einheimischen Arten zu pflanzen. Jedermann

Italiano :

Unitevi a un gruppo di residenti motivati per piantare una siepe di 50 metri utilizzando specie locali. Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Únase a un grupo de residentes motivados para plantar un seto de 50 metros utilizando especies locales. Abierto a todos

