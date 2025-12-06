Plats à emporter O bon poulets

3 place d’Aunis Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-25

fin : 2025-12-25

Date(s) :

2025-12-25

Simplifiez vos repas de fêtes avec les plats à emporter bouchées, festives, foie gras mi-cuit, cuisses de poulets, farcies aux champignons écrasés de pommes de terre truffé, buche de Noël.

.

3 place d’Aunis Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 64 93 11

English :

Simplify your festive meals with our takeaway meals: festive bites, semi-cooked foie gras, chicken thighs, stuffed with mushrooms, truffled potato crushes and Christmas buche.

L’événement Plats à emporter O bon poulets Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme