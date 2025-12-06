Plats à emporter O bon poulets Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Plats à emporter O bon poulets Saint-Jean-d’Angély jeudi 25 décembre 2025.
Plats à emporter O bon poulets
3 place d’Aunis Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-25
fin : 2025-12-25
Date(s) :
2025-12-25
Simplifiez vos repas de fêtes avec les plats à emporter bouchées, festives, foie gras mi-cuit, cuisses de poulets, farcies aux champignons écrasés de pommes de terre truffé, buche de Noël.
3 place d’Aunis Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 64 93 11
English :
Simplify your festive meals with our takeaway meals: festive bites, semi-cooked foie gras, chicken thighs, stuffed with mushrooms, truffled potato crushes and Christmas buche.
L'événement Plats à emporter O bon poulets Saint-Jean-d'Angély