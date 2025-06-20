Play Station – Colombelles 20 juin 2025 18:30

Calvados

Play Station 10 Rue Elsa Triolet Colombelles Calvados

Début : 2025-06-20 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-20 19:30:00

2025-06-20

Play Station développe une musique ouverte actuelle, originale, audacieuse et sensible, qui, à l’énergie de l’improvisation associe la richesse et la singularité du travail d’écriture des trois musiciens.

Leur répertoire foisonnant propose un large éventail de climats et d’atmosphères dans une constante recherche de couleurs, de timbres, de nuances et de formes.

Leur premier album Now is not now est sorti en octobre 2023 chez Le Petit Label.

Tout public.

Sur réservation par téléphone

10 Rue Elsa Triolet

Colombelles 14460 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 72 27 46 mediatheque@colombelles.fr

English : Play Station

Play Station develops an open, original, daring and sensitive music, which combines the energy of improvisation with the richness and singularity of the three musicians? songwriting.

Their abundant repertoire offers a wide range of moods and atmospheres in a constant search for color, timbre, nuance and form.

Their debut album « Now is not now » was released in October 2023 by Le Petit Label.

Open to all.

Reservations by phone

German : Play Station

Play Station entwickelt eine aktuelle, originelle, mutige und sensible offene Musik, die die Energie der Improvisation mit dem Reichtum und der Einzigartigkeit der Kompositionsarbeit der drei Musiker verbindet.

Ihr umfangreiches Repertoire bietet ein breites Spektrum an Stimmungen und Atmosphären in einer ständigen Suche nach Farben, Klangfarben, Nuancen und Formen.

Ihr erstes Album « Now is not now » wurde im Oktober 2023 bei Le Petit Label veröffentlicht.

Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet.

Auf telefonische Reservierung

Italiano :

La musica di Play Station è aperta, originale, audace e sensibile, e combina l’energia dell’improvvisazione con la ricchezza e la singolarità della scrittura dei tre musicisti.

Il loro abbondante repertorio offre un’ampia gamma di stati d’animo e atmosfere in una costante ricerca di colore, timbro, sfumature e forma.

Il loro album di debutto « Now is not now » è stato pubblicato nell’ottobre 2023 da Le Petit Label.

Aperto a tutti.

Prenotazioni telefoniche

Espanol :

La música de Play Station es abierta, original, atrevida y sensible, combinando la energía de la improvisación con la riqueza y singularidad de la escritura de los tres músicos.

Su abundante repertorio ofrece una amplia gama de estados de ánimo y atmósferas en una búsqueda constante de color, timbre, matiz y forma.

Su álbum de debut « Now is not now » fue publicado en octubre de 2023 por Le Petit Label.

Abierto a todos.

Reservas por teléfono

