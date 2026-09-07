Plougastel Bourgdonnant, JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · JEP 2026 - Plougastel-Daoulas · Plougastel-Daoulas
Informations pratiques
Plougastel Bourgdonnant Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h00 JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère
Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h à 16h – Place du calvaire /
Organisé par le Musée du Pays Plougastel
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00
Plougastel Bourgdonnant est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.
Il met en lumière les savoir-faire traditionnels, la culture locale et les métiers d’antan à travers des démonstrations vivantes, des animations, des ateliers et des ambiances sonores immersives.
L’objectif est d’offrir au public une immersion dans la vie d’autrefois avant 1950 et de dynamiser le bourg grâce à un événement gratuit, convivial et intergénérationnel.
JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Place du Calvaire, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne
“Plougastel Bourgdonnant” est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.
©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel
À voir aussi à Plougastel Daoulas (Finistère)
- Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Visite guidée du Calvaire Plougastel-Daoulas 19 septembre 2026
- 182 personnages, mille histoires, JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas 19 septembre 2026
- Fest Ar Mor #5 Port du Tinduff Plougastel Daoulas Plougastel Daoulas 19 septembre 2026
- Fest Ar Mor Kermesse de la Mer Plougastel-Daoulas 19 septembre 2026
- À la découverte de la chapelle Saint-Jean !, Chapelle Saint-Jean / Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas 19 septembre 2026