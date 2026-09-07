Plougastel Bourgdonnant, JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas

Informations pratiques

Plougastel Bourgdonnant Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h00 JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère

Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h à 16h – Place du calvaire /

Organisé par le Musée du Pays Plougastel

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00

Plougastel Bourgdonnant est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.

Il met en lumière les savoir-faire traditionnels, la culture locale et les métiers d’antan à travers des démonstrations vivantes, des animations, des ateliers et des ambiances sonores immersives.

L’objectif est d’offrir au public une immersion dans la vie d’autrefois avant 1950 et de dynamiser le bourg grâce à un événement gratuit, convivial et intergénérationnel.

JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Place du Calvaire, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne

“Plougastel Bourgdonnant” est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.

©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel