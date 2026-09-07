UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Plougastel-Daoulas

Plougastel Bourgdonnant, JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · JEP 2026 - Plougastel-Daoulas · Plougastel-Daoulas

Plougastel Bourgdonnant, JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas, Plougastel-Daoulas

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Lieu
JEP 2026 - Plougastel-Daoulas
Adresse
Place du Calvaire, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
Ville
29470 Plougastel-Daoulas
Département
Finistère
Tarif
Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h à 16h – Place du calvaire / Organisé par le Musée du Pays Plougastel

Plougastel Bourgdonnant Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h00 JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère

Dimanche 20 septembre, 10h à 16h – Place du calvaire /
Organisé par le Musée du Pays Plougastel

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T16:00:00+02:00

Plougastel Bourgdonnant est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.
Il met en lumière les savoir-faire traditionnels, la culture locale et les métiers d’antan à travers des démonstrations vivantes, des animations, des ateliers et des ambiances sonores immersives.
L’objectif est d’offrir au public une immersion dans la vie d’autrefois avant 1950 et de dynamiser le bourg grâce à un événement gratuit, convivial et intergénérationnel.

JEP 2026 – Plougastel-Daoulas Place du Calvaire, 29470 Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne
“Plougastel Bourgdonnant” est un événement patrimonial organisé sur la Place du Calvaire.

©Association Les Amis du Patrimoine de Plougastel

À voir aussi à Plougastel Daoulas (Finistère)