Plum(ailfe) Garden autour des Crates Oracles Contrexéville

Parc Thermal Contrexéville Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-07-28 17:00:00

fin : 2025-07-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-28

Un atelier-rencontre autour des cartes-oracles se tiendra au Parc Thermal.

Autour de partages et de papotages, découvrez les bases d’un tirage de cartes-oracles. Autour d’apports théoriques et pratiques, il vous est transmis les caractéristiques de la cartomancie.

N’hésitez pas à venir avec votre coffret de cartes-oracles !

Places limitées.

Sur réservation.Tout public

Parc Thermal Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 64 01 28 65

English :

An oracle-card workshop will be held at the Parc Thermal.

Share and chat as you discover the basics of drawing oracle cards. You’ll learn about the characteristics of cartomancy through theory and practice.

Don’t hesitate to bring your own set of oracle cards!

Places limited.

Reservations required.

German :

Im Parc Thermal findet ein Workshop-Treffen zum Thema Orakelkarten statt.

Beim gemeinsamen Austausch und Plaudern lernen Sie die Grundlagen des Orakelkartenlegens kennen. Anhand von theoretischen und praktischen Inputs werden Ihnen die Merkmale der Kartomantie vermittelt.

Bringen Sie Ihr Orakelkartenset mit!

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Al Parc Thermal si terrà un workshop sulle carte oracolo.

Condividete e chiacchierate mentre scoprite le basi del disegno delle carte oracolo. Attraverso contributi teorici e pratici, imparerete a conoscere le caratteristiche della cartomanzia.

Non esitate a portare il vostro set di carte dell’oracolo!

I posti sono limitati.

Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Se celebrará un taller sobre cartas oráculo en el Parque Termal.

Comparta y charle mientras descubre los fundamentos de la tirada de cartas del oráculo. Conocerá las características de la adivinación a través de la teoría y la práctica.

¡No dude en traer su propio juego de cartas del oráculo!

Plazas limitadas.

Reserva obligatoria.

L’événement Plum(ailfe) Garden autour des Crates Oracles Contrexéville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE