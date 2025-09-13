POCHETTES SURPRISES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc

POCHETTES SURPRISES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc samedi 13 septembre 2025.

POCHETTES SURPRISES

224 Avenue du Pic Saint-Loup Saint-Gély-du-Fesc Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13 2025-09-14

Romain offre des tickets à gratter à ses invités. Coup de chance, l’un d’eux gagne le gros lot. Enfin, coup de chance… Façon de parler… Ce jackpot sème le chaos dans la soirée et les convives sont prêts à tout pour s’emparer du magot !

Une question demeure quand on gagne le gros lot, est-ce qu’on partage ?

Romain offre des tickets à gratter à ses invités. Coup de chance, l’un d’eux gagne le gros lot. Enfin, coup de chance… Façon de parler… Ce jackpot sème le chaos dans la soirée et les convives sont prêts à tout pour s’emparer du magot !

Une question demeure quand on gagne le gros lot, est-ce qu’on partage ? .

224 Avenue du Pic Saint-Loup Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 66 86 00

English :

Romain offers scratch tickets to his guests. As luck would have it, one of them wins the jackpot. Well, lucky… In a manner of speaking… The jackpot wreaks havoc on the evening, and the guests are desperate to get their hands on it!

One question remains: when you win the jackpot, do you share it?

German :

Romain bietet seinen Gästen Rubbellose an. Einer der Gäste gewinnt den Jackpot. Nun ja, Glück gehabt… Um es mal so zu sagen… Der Jackpot sorgt für Chaos auf der Party und die Gäste sind bereit, alles zu tun, um an den Jackpot zu kommen!

Eine Frage bleibt jedoch offen: Wenn man den Jackpot gewinnt, teilt man dann auch?

Italiano :

Romain offre i biglietti del gratta e vinci ai suoi ospiti. La fortuna vuole che uno di loro vinca il jackpot. Beh, fortunato… Per modo di dire… Il jackpot provoca il caos alla festa e gli invitati fanno di tutto per accaparrarselo!

Resta una domanda: quando si vince il jackpot, lo si condivide?

Espanol :

Romain ofrece boletos para rascar a sus invitados. La suerte quiso que uno de ellos ganara el premio gordo. Bueno, suerte… Por así decirlo… El premio gordo provoca el caos en la fiesta, ¡y los invitados harán cualquier cosa por hacerse con él!

Queda una duda: cuando ganas el premio gordo, ¿lo compartes?

L’événement POCHETTES SURPRISES Saint-Gély-du-Fesc a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP