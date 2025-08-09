POÉMATON & EXPOSITION « ALLÔ, À L’EAU ?! » Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Gratuit

Rendez-vous sur le marché pour un atelier de poèmes instantanés et une exposition itinérante qui réunit les voix des habitants et artistes pour sensibiliser à la valeur essentielle de l’eau.

Dans le cadre du projet « Archipel(s), Lozère », Christine Guichou et Malick Diackité vous donnent rendez-vous sur le marché de Saint Germain de Calberte le samedi 9 août et proposent de vous prendre… en poème ! Après une consultation avec Christine, elle rédigera votre portrait aquatique. Malick l’accompagnera pour mettre en musique les poèmes instantanés.

Découvrez également l’exposition itinérante « Allô, à l’eau? » qui réunit les voix des habitants et artistes pour sensibiliser à la valeur essentielle de l’eau. .

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie lozere@lafabulerie.com

English :

Join us at the market for an instant poem workshop and a travelling exhibition that brings together the voices of local residents and artists to raise awareness of the essential value of water.

German :

Treffpunkt auf dem Markt für einen Workshop zu Sofortgedichten und eine Wanderausstellung, die die Stimmen von Einwohnern und Künstlern vereint, um das Bewusstsein für den essentiellen Wert des Wassers zu schärfen.

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi al mercato per un laboratorio di poesia istantanea e una mostra itinerante che riunisce le voci dei residenti e degli artisti locali per sensibilizzare sul valore essenziale dell’acqua.

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros en el mercado para asistir a un taller de poesía instantánea y a una exposición itinerante que reúne las voces de vecinos y artistas para concienciar sobre el valor esencial del agua.

