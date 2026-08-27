Informations pratiques

Loix

Point d’observation Eurobirdwatch

La Lasse Loix Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-10 15:00:00

fin : 2026-10-11 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-10 2026-10-11

Dans le cadre de l’eurobirdwatch, deux points d’observation des oiseaux sont organisés sur la commune de Loix.



Cette activité Européenne est l’occasion de parler de la migration des oiseaux.

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La Lasse Loix 17111 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 29 50 74 lpo.iledere@lpo.fr

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English :

As part of Eurobirdwatch, two birdwatching points are organized in the commune of Loix.



This European activity is an opportunity to talk about bird migration.

L’événement Point d’observation Eurobirdwatch Loix a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Echappées Nature / Département de la Charente-Maritime