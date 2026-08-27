Point d’observation Eurobirdwatch Loix
samedi 10 octobre 2026 · Loix
Informations pratiques
Loix
Point d’observation Eurobirdwatch
La Lasse Loix Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-11 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-10 2026-10-11
Dans le cadre de l’eurobirdwatch, deux points d’observation des oiseaux sont organisés sur la commune de Loix.
Cette activité Européenne est l’occasion de parler de la migration des oiseaux.
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La Lasse Loix 17111 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 29 50 74 lpo.iledere@lpo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of Eurobirdwatch, two birdwatching points are organized in the commune of Loix.
This European activity is an opportunity to talk about bird migration.
L’événement Point d’observation Eurobirdwatch Loix a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Echappées Nature / Département de la Charente-Maritime