Point Folle en fête Point folle Les Gours
Point Folle en fête Point folle Les Gours samedi 2 août 2025.
Point Folle en fête
Point folle Plan d’eau Les Gours Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-02 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02
Date(s) :
2025-08-02
Repas, concert, spectacle et feu d’artifice sont au programme !
.
Point folle Plan d’eau Les Gours 16140 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 49 72 19
English :
Meals, concerts, shows and fireworks are all on the agenda!
German :
Essen, Konzert, Show und Feuerwerk stehen auf dem Programm!
Italiano :
Pasti, concerti, spettacoli e fuochi d’artificio sono tutti in programma!
Espanol :
El programa incluye comidas, conciertos, espectáculos y fuegos artificiales
L’événement Point Folle en fête Les Gours a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente