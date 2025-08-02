Point Folle en fête Point folle Les Gours

Début : 2025-08-02 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-02

2025-08-02

Repas, concert, spectacle et feu d’artifice sont au programme !

Point folle Plan d’eau Les Gours 16140 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 49 72 19

English :

Meals, concerts, shows and fireworks are all on the agenda!

German :

Essen, Konzert, Show und Feuerwerk stehen auf dem Programm!

Italiano :

Pasti, concerti, spettacoli e fuochi d’artificio sono tutti in programma!

Espanol :

El programa incluye comidas, conciertos, espectáculos y fuegos artificiales

