POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Cinéma Cinéma Paradiso Nort-sur-Erdre

POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Cinéma
Cinéma Paradiso 24 boulevard de la Gare Nort-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-09-13 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-13
2025-09-13
THE WAY
Film en Espagnol VOSTF
*Tarifs habituels du cinéma
Programme complet sur https://www.centre-polyglotte.eu/ .
English :
THE WAY
German :
THE WAY
Italiano :
LA VIA
Espanol :
EL CAMINO
L’événement POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Cinéma Nort-sur-Erdre a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt