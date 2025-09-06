POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Exposition Bibliothèque municipale Nort-sur-Erdre
Bibliothèque municipale 8 rue Anne de Bretagne Nort-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-10-01
Exposition de Compostelle Bretagne
EN CHEMIN VERS SAINT-JACQUES DE COMPOSTELLE
De Bretagne en Galice
Programme complet sur https://www.centre-polyglotte.eu/ .
Bibliothèque municipale 8 rue Anne de Bretagne Nort-sur-Erdre 44360 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire contact@centre-polyglotte.eu
English :
Compostelle Bretagne exhibition
German :
Ausstellung von Compostela Bretagne
Italiano :
Mostra Compostelle Bretagne
Espanol :
Exposición Compostelle Bretagne
