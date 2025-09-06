POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Exposition Bibliothèque municipale Nort-sur-Erdre

POLY’EVENT VERS LE BOUT DU MONDE Exposition

Bibliothèque municipale 8 rue Anne de Bretagne Nort-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-10-01

2025-09-06

Exposition de Compostelle Bretagne
EN CHEMIN VERS SAINT-JACQUES DE COMPOSTELLE
De Bretagne en Galice

Programme complet sur https://www.centre-polyglotte.eu/   .

Bibliothèque municipale 8 rue Anne de Bretagne Nort-sur-Erdre 44360 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire   contact@centre-polyglotte.eu

English :

Compostelle Bretagne exhibition

German :

Ausstellung von Compostela Bretagne

Italiano :

Mostra Compostelle Bretagne

Espanol :

Exposición Compostelle Bretagne

